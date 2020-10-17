 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Braves vs. Dodgers, Game 7 5 p.m. Ch 11, FS1

NFL

Bears at Panthers 10 a.m. Ch 11

Browns at Steelers 10 a.m. Ch 13

Packers at Buccaneers 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Rams at 49ers 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna 3:25 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Tottenham vs. West Ham United 8:25 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Benevento at AS Roma 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Liga MX: Pachuca at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS2

Soccer, women’s

Duke at Syracuse 8 a.m. FSAZ

Louisville at Virginia Tech Noon FSAZ

Florida State at Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPNU

Auburn at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC

Volleyball, women’s

South Carolina at Georgia 9 a.m. SEC

Arkansas at Mississippi State 10 a.m. ESPNU

LSU at Texas A&M 1 p.m. SEC

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB Playoffs

Braves vs. Dodgers, Game 7 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Texans at Titans 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Teams TBA 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Rams at 49ers 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

