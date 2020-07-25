Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

MLB

Yankees at Nationals 10 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ

Angels-A’s or D-backs-Padres 1 p.m. MLB

Braves at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

Giants at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Exhibition: Thunder vs. 76ers 9 a.m. NBA

Exhibition: Pacers vs. Mavericks 1 p.m. NBA

Exhibition: Raptors vs. Trail Blazers 3 p.m. NBA

Exhibition: Grizzlies vs. Rockets 5 p.m. NBA

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Aston Villa at West Ham 7:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Manchester United at Leicester City 8 a.m. Ch 4

EPL: Bournemouth at Everton 8 a.m. CNBC

EPL: Wolverhampton at Chelsea 8 a.m. USA

EPL: Watford at Arsenal 8 a.m. Golf

Serie A: Lecce at Bologna 8 a.m. ESPN2

MLS: Toronto FC vs. New York City FC 5:30 p.m. FS1

MLS: Sporting KC vs. Vancouver 8 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s

NWSL: Chicago vs. Houston 9:30 a.m. Ch 13

WNBA

Connecticut vs. Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN

Chicago vs. Las Vegas Noon Ch 9

Atlanta vs. Dallas 2 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

