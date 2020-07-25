Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Baseball
KBO: LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Horse racing
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
MLB
Yankees at Nationals 10 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. FSAZ
Angels-A’s or D-backs-Padres 1 p.m. MLB
Braves at Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
Giants at Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Exhibition: Thunder vs. 76ers 9 a.m. NBA
Exhibition: Pacers vs. Mavericks 1 p.m. NBA
Exhibition: Raptors vs. Trail Blazers 3 p.m. NBA
Exhibition: Grizzlies vs. Rockets 5 p.m. NBA
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Aston Villa at West Ham 7:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Manchester United at Leicester City 8 a.m. Ch 4
EPL: Bournemouth at Everton 8 a.m. CNBC
EPL: Wolverhampton at Chelsea 8 a.m. USA
EPL: Watford at Arsenal 8 a.m. Golf
Serie A: Lecce at Bologna 8 a.m. ESPN2
MLS: Toronto FC vs. New York City FC 5:30 p.m. FS1
MLS: Sporting KC vs. Vancouver 8 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s
NWSL: Chicago vs. Houston 9:30 a.m. Ch 13
WNBA
Connecticut vs. Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN
Chicago vs. Las Vegas Noon Ch 9
Atlanta vs. Dallas 2 p.m. CBSS
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)
