Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 9 a.m. FS1 NASCAR Cup Series race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11 Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13 Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2 America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2 Rodeo PBR Team Challenge 10 a.m. Ch 13 Soccer, men’s Bund.: Augsburg at FSV Mainz 6:20 a.m. FS1 Bund.: Leverkusen at Schalke 8:50 a.m. FS2 Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish)

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing NASCAR Xfinity race 9 a.m. FS1

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Golf PGA Golf, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Horse racing America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 3:30 p.m. FS2

Rodeo PBR Team Challenge 6 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, men’s Bund.: TBA 4:30 a.m. FS1

Bund.: TBA 6:30 a.m. FS1

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News