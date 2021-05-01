Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 6:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR race Noon FS1
IndyCar race 2 p.m. NBCS
Baseball
Missouri at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
Louisville at Clemson 11 a.m. ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Florida Noon ESPN2
Oregon State at UCLA Noon Pac-12N
Texas A&M at Mississippi State Noon SEC
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU
Football
North Dakota State at Sam Houston State Noon ESPN
North Dakota at James Madison 3 p.m. ESPN2
Southern Illinois at South Dakota State 6 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, final round 5 a.m.
Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon; Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
MLB
Braves-Blue Jays or Tigers-Yankees 10 a.m.MLB
Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Mets at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Nets at Bucks 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Trail Blazers at Celtics 4:30 p.m. NBA
Suns at Thunder 5 p.m. BSAZ
Raptors at Lakers 7 p.m. NBA
NHL
Lightning at Red Wings Noon Ch 4
Soccer (M)
Serie A: Genoa at Lazio 3:25 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Arsenal at Newcastle 5:55 a.m NBCS
EPL: Liverpool at Man. United 8:25 a.m. NBCS
MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC 10 a.m. ESPN
EPL: Sheffield at Tottenham 11:10 a.m. NBCS
MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle 6 p.m. FS1
Softball
Illinois at Northwestern 11:30 a.m. BTN
Arkansas at LSU 3 p.m. SEC
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Suns at Thunder 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
