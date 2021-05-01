 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 6:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR race Noon FS1

IndyCar race 2 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

Missouri at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

Louisville at Clemson 11 a.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Florida Noon ESPN2

Oregon State at UCLA Noon Pac-12N

Texas A&M at Mississippi State Noon SEC

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPNU

Football

North Dakota State at Sam Houston State Noon ESPN

North Dakota at James Madison 3 p.m. ESPN2

Southern Illinois at South Dakota State 6 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, final round 5 a.m.

Golf PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon; Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

MLB

Braves-Blue Jays or Tigers-Yankees 10 a.m.MLB

Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Mets at Phillies 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Nets at Bucks 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Trail Blazers at Celtics 4:30 p.m. NBA

Suns at Thunder 5 p.m. BSAZ

Raptors at Lakers 7 p.m. NBA

NHL

Lightning at Red Wings Noon Ch 4

Soccer (M)

Serie A: Genoa at Lazio 3:25 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Arsenal at Newcastle 5:55 a.m NBCS

EPL: Liverpool at Man. United 8:25 a.m. NBCS

MLS: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC 10 a.m. ESPN

EPL: Sheffield at Tottenham 11:10 a.m. NBCS

MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle 6 p.m. FS1

Softball

Illinois at Northwestern 11:30 a.m. BTN

Arkansas at LSU 3 p.m. SEC

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Suns at Thunder 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

