Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men’s
Patriot final: Loyola (Md.) vs. Colgate 9 a.m. CBSS
Atlantic 10 final: St. Bonaventure vs. VCU 10 a.m. Ch 13
SEC final: Alabama vs. LSU 10 a.m. ESPN
AAC final: Houston vs. Cincinnati 12:15 p.m. ESPN
Big Ten final: Illinois vs. Ohio State 12:30 p.m. Ch 13
NCAA Tournament Selection Show 3 p.m. Ch 13
NIT Selection Show 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Basketball, women’s
Atlantic 10 final: VCU vs. UMass 9 a.m. ESPNU
Big 12 final: Baylor vs. West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2
Southland final: S. F. Austin vs. Sam Houston State 11 a.m. CBSS
Northeast final: Mt. St. Mary’s vs. Wagner 11 a.m. ESPNU
Patriot final: Lehigh at Boston U. 1 p.m. CBSS
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 4
MLB spring
Cardinals vs. Mets 10 a.m. MLB
White Sox vs. Athletics 1 p.m. MLB
Royals vs. Dodgers 6 p.m. MLB
NBA
Jazz at Warriors 1 p.m. NBA
Spurs at 76ers 3:30 p.m. NBA
Clippers at Pelicans 6 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football
Mississippi Valley St. at Jackson St. Noon ESPN2
NCAA hockey
Penn State vs. Notre Dame 9 a.m. BTN
Michigan State vs. Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN
Ohio State vs. Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN
NCAA softball
Arkansas at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC
Alabama at Auburn Noon SEC
Mississippi State at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC
NHL
Coyotes at Wild 11 a.m. NHL
Kings at Avalanche 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Sampdoria at Bologna 4:25 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS
EPL: West Ham at Man. United 12:10 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s
Arizona at Oregon Noon Pac-12A
UCLA at Utah Noon Pac-12N
California at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
Patriot final: Loyola (Md.) vs. Colgate 9 a.m. 1490-AM*
AAC final: Houston vs. Cincinnati 12:15 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA Tournament Selection Show 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)