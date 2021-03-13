 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men’s

Patriot final: Loyola (Md.) vs. Colgate 9 a.m. CBSS

Atlantic 10 final: St. Bonaventure vs. VCU 10 a.m. Ch 13

SEC final: Alabama vs. LSU 10 a.m. ESPN

AAC final: Houston vs. Cincinnati 12:15 p.m. ESPN

Big Ten final: Illinois vs. Ohio State 12:30 p.m. Ch 13

NCAA Tournament Selection Show 3 p.m. Ch 13

NIT Selection Show 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Basketball, women’s

Atlantic 10 final: VCU vs. UMass 9 a.m. ESPNU

Big 12 final: Baylor vs. West Virginia 10 a.m. ESPN2

Southland final: S. F. Austin vs. Sam Houston State 11 a.m. CBSS

Northeast final: Mt. St. Mary’s vs. Wagner 11 a.m. ESPNU

Patriot final: Lehigh at Boston U. 1 p.m. CBSS

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 4

MLB spring

Cardinals vs. Mets 10 a.m. MLB

White Sox vs. Athletics 1 p.m. MLB

Royals vs. Dodgers 6 p.m. MLB

NBA

Jazz at Warriors 1 p.m. NBA

Spurs at 76ers 3:30 p.m. NBA

Clippers at Pelicans 6 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football

Mississippi Valley St. at Jackson St. Noon ESPN2

NCAA hockey

Penn State vs. Notre Dame 9 a.m. BTN

Michigan State vs. Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN

Ohio State vs. Michigan 5:30 p.m. BTN

NCAA softball

Arkansas at South Carolina 10 a.m. SEC

Alabama at Auburn Noon SEC

Mississippi State at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC

NHL

Coyotes at Wild 11 a.m. NHL

Kings at Avalanche 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Sampdoria at Bologna 4:25 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Ham at Man. United 12:10 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, women’s

Arizona at Oregon Noon Pac-12A

UCLA at Utah Noon Pac-12N

California at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

Patriot final: Loyola (Md.) vs. Colgate 9 a.m. 1490-AM*

AAC final: Houston vs. Cincinnati 12:15 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA Tournament Selection Show 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

