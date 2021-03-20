Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR race Noon Ch 11
Basketball, men’s
Loyola-Chicago vs. Illinois 9 a.m. Ch 13
Wisconsin vs. Baylor 11:40 a.m. Ch 13
Syracuse vs. West Virginia 2:15 p.m. Ch 13
Texas Tech vs. Arkansas 3 p.m. TNT
Rutgers vs. Houston 4 p.m. TBS
Oral Roberts vs. Florida 4:30 p.m. TRU
North Texas vs. Villanova 5:30 p.m. TNT
Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State 6:30 p.m. TBS
Basketball, women’s
Central Michigan vs. Iowa 9 a.m. ESPN
Marquette vs. Virginia Tech 9 a.m. ESPNU
Wake Forest vs. Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPN2
Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee 11 a.m. Ch 9
Idaho State vs. Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN
Florida Gulf Coast vs. Michigan Noon ESPN2
Jackson State vs. Baylor 1 p.m. Ch 9
N.C. A&T vs. NC State 1 p.m. ESPN
Stephen F. Austin vs. Georgia Tech 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
South Dakota State vs. Syracuse 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Mercer vs. South Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN
Florida State vs. Oregon State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Lehigh vs. West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPNU
High Point vs. UConn 5 p.m. ESPN
Washington State vs. S. Florida 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Utah State vs. Stanford 7 p.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4
MLB spring
Yankees vs. Blue Jays 10 a.m. MLB
White Sox vs. D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ
Angels vs. Padres 1 p.m. MLB
NBA
Wizards at Nets 4 p.m. NBA
Lakers at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ
Mavericks at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Missouri at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
Alabama at Arkansas Noon SEC
NCAA softball
Providence at DePaul 10:30 a.m. FS1
Tennessee at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPNU Arizona at Washington Noon Pac-12A
Arizona State at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Texas A&M at LSU 3 p.m. SEC
NCAA volleyball
USC at UCLA 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N
Wisconsin at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN
NHL
Devils at Penguins 10 a.m. NHL
Golden Knights at Kings 3 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona 4 p.m. ESPN2
EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa 12:25 p.m. NBCS
CONCACAF: Dominican Republic vs. US 4 p.m. FS1
Liga MX: Club Leon at Santos Laguna 6 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF: Costa Rica at Mexico 6:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s
Michigan at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN
Iowa at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
NCAA Tournament games All day1490-AM*
Hockey
San Diego at Tucson 5 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish)