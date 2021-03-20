 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR race Noon Ch 11

Basketball, men’s

Loyola-Chicago vs. Illinois 9 a.m. Ch 13

Wisconsin vs. Baylor 11:40 a.m. Ch 13

Syracuse vs. West Virginia 2:15 p.m. Ch 13

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas 3 p.m. TNT

Rutgers vs. Houston 4 p.m. TBS

Oral Roberts vs. Florida 4:30 p.m. TRU

North Texas vs. Villanova 5:30 p.m. TNT

Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State 6:30 p.m. TBS

Basketball, women’s

Central Michigan vs. Iowa 9 a.m. ESPN

Marquette vs. Virginia Tech 9 a.m. ESPNU

Wake Forest vs. Oklahoma State 10 a.m. ESPN2

Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee 11 a.m. Ch 9

Idaho State vs. Kentucky 11 a.m. ESPN

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Michigan Noon ESPN2

Jackson State vs. Baylor 1 p.m. Ch 9

N.C. A&T vs. NC State 1 p.m. ESPN

Stephen F. Austin vs. Georgia Tech 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

South Dakota State vs. Syracuse 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Mercer vs. South Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN

Florida State vs. Oregon State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Lehigh vs. West Virginia 5 p.m. ESPNU

High Point vs. UConn 5 p.m. ESPN

Washington State vs. S. Florida 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Utah State vs. Stanford 7 p.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4

MLB spring

Yankees vs. Blue Jays 10 a.m. MLB

White Sox vs. D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ

Angels vs. Padres 1 p.m. MLB

NBA

Wizards at Nets 4 p.m. NBA

Lakers at Suns 7 p.m. FSAZ

Mavericks at Trail Blazers 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball

Missouri at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC

Alabama at Arkansas Noon SEC

NCAA softball

Providence at DePaul 10:30 a.m. FS1

Tennessee at Alabama 11 a.m. ESPNU Arizona at Washington Noon Pac-12A

Arizona State at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Texas A&M at LSU 3 p.m. SEC

NCAA volleyball

USC at UCLA 4:30 p.m. Pac-12N

Wisconsin at Minnesota 5 p.m. BTN

NHL

Devils at Penguins 10 a.m. NHL

Golden Knights at Kings 3 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona 4 p.m. ESPN2

EPL: Tottenham Hotspur at Aston Villa 12:25 p.m. NBCS

CONCACAF: Dominican Republic vs. US 4 p.m. FS1

Liga MX: Club Leon at Santos Laguna 6 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF: Costa Rica at Mexico 6:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s

Michigan at Penn State 9 a.m. BTN

Iowa at Maryland 11 a.m. BTN

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

NCAA Tournament games All day1490-AM*

Hockey

San Diego at Tucson 5 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) TRU is TruTV (Ch 52 on Cox, Ch 34 on Comcast, Ch 246 on DirecTV, Ch 242 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Junior racers start 2021 season at Tucson Dragway

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News