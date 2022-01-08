Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Minnesota at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
Yale at Harvard Noon ESPNU
Cincinnati at Memphis 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Washington at Colorado 3 p.m. ESPN2
Northwestern at Ohio State 3:30 p.m. BTN
Wisconsin at Maryland 5:30 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women's
Boston College at Clemson 10 a.m. BSAZ+
La Salle at Fordham 10 a.m. CBSS
Wichita State at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU
Kentucky at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN
UCLA at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12N
Tennessee at Mississippi 11 a.m. SEC
Duke at Syracuse Noon BSAZ
VCU at Saint Louis Noon CBSS
Iowa at Nebraska Noon FS1
Alabama at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC
Oregon at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N
LSU at Auburn 3 p.m. SEC
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
Hockey, men's
UMass at Michigan 2 p.m. ESPNU
NBA
Cavaliers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. NBA
NFL
Packers at Lions 11 a.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13
Seahawks at Cardinals 2:25 p.m. Ch 11
Panthers at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Chargers at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
NHL
Stars at Blues Noon NHL
Skating
U.S. Figure Skating Championships Noon Ch 4
Speed skating U.S. Olympic trials 3 p.m. USA
Wrestling
Iowa State at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women's
Arizona at USC 4 p.m. 1400-AM
Hockey
AHL: Colorado at Tucson 4 p.m. 1450-AM
NFL
Cowboys at Eagles 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Chargers at Raiders 6:20 p.m. 1490-AM*
Chargers at Raiders 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
