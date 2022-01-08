 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Minnesota at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

Yale at Harvard Noon ESPNU

Cincinnati at Memphis 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Washington at Colorado 3 p.m. ESPN2

Northwestern at Ohio State 3:30 p.m. BTN

Wisconsin at Maryland 5:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women's

Boston College at Clemson 10 a.m. BSAZ+

La Salle at Fordham 10 a.m. CBSS

Wichita State at South Florida 10 a.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN

UCLA at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12N

Tennessee at Mississippi 11 a.m. SEC

Duke at Syracuse Noon BSAZ

VCU at Saint Louis Noon CBSS

Iowa at Nebraska Noon FS1

Alabama at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC

Oregon at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

LSU at Auburn 3 p.m. SEC

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

Hockey, men's

UMass at Michigan 2 p.m. ESPNU

NBA

Cavaliers at Warriors 6:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Packers at Lions 11 a.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Ravens 11 a.m. Ch 13

Seahawks at Cardinals 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Panthers at Buccaneers 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Chargers at Raiders 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Stars at Blues Noon NHL

Skating

U.S. Figure Skating Championships Noon Ch 4

Speed skating U.S. Olympic trials 3 p.m. USA

Wrestling

Iowa State at Arizona State 7 p.m. Pac-12A

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women's

Arizona at USC 4 p.m. 1400-AM

Hockey

AHL: Colorado at Tucson 4 p.m. 1450-AM

NFL

Cowboys at Eagles 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Chargers at Raiders 6:20 p.m. 1490-AM*

Chargers at Raiders 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Plus (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News