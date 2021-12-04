 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 10:25 a.m. ESPN2

Basketball, men's

Northwestern at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN

Minnesota at Mississippi State Noon ESPNU

Georgetown at South Carolina Noon SEC

North Carolina at Georgia Tech 1 p.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon State 2 p.m. ESPNU

California at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Xavier at Oklahoma State 3 p.m. ESPN2

Kansas State at Wichita State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Fordham at St. John’s 5 p.m. FS1

Arizona State at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Ohio State at Penn State 5:30 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women's

Notre Dame at UConn 10 a.m. FS1

Georgia Tech at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Maryland at Rutgers Noon BTN

Seton Hall at St. John’s Noon FS1

New Mexico at New Mexico State 2 p.m. BSAZ

Michigan State at Iowa 2 p.m. BTN

Texas at Texas A&M 2 p.m. SEC

Football, NCAA

NCAA Playoff Selection Show 10 a.m. ESPN

CFL: Hamilton at Toronto 10:30 a.m. ESPNN

CFL: Saskatchewan at Winnipeg 2 p.m. ESPNN

Golf

European Tour, final round 3 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

Hockey

AHL: Laval at Toronto 2 p.m. NHL

NFL

Cardinals at Bears 11 a.m. Ch 11

Chargers at Bengals 11 a.m. Ch 13

49ers at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Broncos at Chiefs 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Crystal Palace at Man. United 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Leicester City at Aston Villa 9:30 a.m. NBCS

MLS: NY City FC at Philadelphia 1 p.m. Ch 9

Soccer, women's

NCAA final: BYU vs. Florida State 6 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Arizona at Oregon State 2 p.m. 1290-AM

Arizona at Oregon State 2 p.m. 107.5-FM

NFL

Cardinals at Bears 11 a.m. 1450-AM

Colts at Texans 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

49ers at Seahawks 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Broncos at Chiefs 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News