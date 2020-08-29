 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Baseball

KBO: Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 2 4:30 a.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

Mets at Yankees, Game 1 10 a.m. TBS

Mets at Yankees, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPN2

Giants at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ

Mariners at Angels 1 p.m. MLB

Braves at Phillies 4 p.m ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Celtics vs. Raptors, Game 1 10 a.m. ESPN

Clippers vs. Mavericks, Game 6 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Jazz vs. Nuggets, Game 6 5:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Playoffs

Avalanche vs. Stars, Game 4 3 p.m. NBCS

Flyers vs. Islanders, Game 4 5 p.m. Ch 4

Canucks vs. Golden Knights, Game 4 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

MLS: LA FC at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB Giants at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)

