Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar race Noon Ch 4
NASCAR Cup race Noon USA
Cycling
Tour of Spain, final stage 10 a.m. CNBC
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB
Rays at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Rockies Noon BSAZ
Giants at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN
NFL
49ers at Bears 10 a.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Bengals 10 a.m. Ch 13
Packers at Vikings 1:25 p.m. Ch 11
Chiefs at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Buccaneers at Cowboys 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
EPL: Newcastle at West Ham 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. United at C. Palace 8:30 a.m. USA
Air Force at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, women's
USC at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN
NC State at South Carolina Noon ESPNU
NWSL: Kansas City at NY/NJ 3 p.m. CBSS
Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
U.S. Open, women’s doubles final 10 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open, men’s singles final 1 p.m. ESPN
Track and field
The 5th Avenue Mile 9 a.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Finals: Sun at Aces, Game 1 Noon Ch 9
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Rockies (JIP) 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL
Steelers at Bengals 10 a.m. 1490-AM
Chiefs at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM
Buccaneers at Cowboys 5:20 p.m. 1490-AM*
Buccaneers at Cowboys 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)