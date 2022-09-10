 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar race Noon Ch 4

NASCAR Cup race Noon USA

Cycling

Tour of Spain, final stage 10 a.m. CNBC

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

Rays at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Rockies Noon BSAZ

Giants at Cubs 5 p.m. ESPN

NFL

49ers at Bears 10 a.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Bengals 10 a.m. Ch 13

Packers at Vikings 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Chiefs at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Buccaneers at Cowboys 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Newcastle at West Ham 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. United at C. Palace 8:30 a.m. USA

Air Force at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

USC at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

NC State at South Carolina Noon ESPNU

NWSL: Kansas City at NY/NJ 3 p.m. CBSS

Cal State Fullerton at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

U.S. Open, women’s doubles final 10 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, men’s singles final 1 p.m. ESPN

Track and field

The 5th Avenue Mile 9 a.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Finals: Sun at Aces, Game 1 Noon Ch 9

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Rockies (JIP) 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Steelers at Bengals 10 a.m. 1490-AM

Chiefs at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Buccaneers at Cowboys 5:20 p.m. 1490-AM*

Buccaneers at Cowboys 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

