Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4
Baseball, NCAA
Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
TCU at Texas 10 a.m. ESPNU
Maryland at Minnesota 11 a.m. BTN
Auburn at Mississippi Noon SEC
Washington at California 1 p.m. Pac-12A
Bowling
PBA Playoffs, round of 16 9 a.m. FS1
Golf
The Masters, final round Noon Ch 13
Hockey
AHL: Cleveland at Chicago 1 p.m. NHL
MLB
Rangers-Blue Jays or Mets-Nationals 10:30 a.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
Astros-Angels or Marlins-Giants 1:30 p.m. MLB
Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Pacers at Nets 12:45 p.m. ESPN
Celtics at Grizzlies 4 p.m. TNT
Kings at Suns 6:30 p.m. BSAZ
Warriors at Pelicans 6:30 p.m. TNT
NHL
Bruins at Capitals 10:30 a.m. TNT
Predators at Penguins 1 p.m. TNT
Soccer, men's
EPL: Burnley at Norwich City 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Liverpool at Man. City 8:30 a.m. USA
MLS: Atlanta at Charlotte 10:30 a.m. Ch 9
MLS: Minnesota at Austin 4:30 p.m. FS1
Softball, NCAA
Maryland at Purdue 9 a.m. BTN
Tennessee at Georgia 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
Arizona at Oregon State 11 a.m. Pac-12A
Arizona State at Oregon Noon ESPNN
Alabama at Florida 1 p.m. ESPN
RADIO SUNDAY
Hockey
AHL: Tucson at Rockford 2 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Kings at Suns (JIP) 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: JIP - joined in progress
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)