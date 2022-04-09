 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

IndyCar race 12:30 p.m. Ch 4

Baseball, NCAA

Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

TCU at Texas 10 a.m. ESPNU

Maryland at Minnesota 11 a.m. BTN

Auburn at Mississippi Noon SEC

Washington at California 1 p.m. Pac-12A

Bowling

PBA Playoffs, round of 16 9 a.m. FS1

Golf

The Masters, final round Noon Ch 13

Hockey

AHL: Cleveland at Chicago 1 p.m. NHL

MLB

Rangers-Blue Jays or Mets-Nationals 10:30 a.m. MLB

People are also reading…

Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Astros-Angels or Marlins-Giants 1:30 p.m. MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Pacers at Nets 12:45 p.m. ESPN

Celtics at Grizzlies 4 p.m. TNT

Kings at Suns 6:30 p.m. BSAZ

Warriors at Pelicans 6:30 p.m. TNT

NHL

Bruins at Capitals 10:30 a.m. TNT

Predators at Penguins 1 p.m. TNT

Soccer, men's

EPL: Burnley at Norwich City 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Liverpool at Man. City 8:30 a.m. USA

MLS: Atlanta at Charlotte 10:30 a.m. Ch 9

MLS: Minnesota at Austin 4:30 p.m. FS1

Softball, NCAA

Maryland at Purdue 9 a.m. BTN

Tennessee at Georgia 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon State 11 a.m. Pac-12A

Arizona State at Oregon Noon ESPNN

Alabama at Florida 1 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SUNDAY

Hockey

AHL: Tucson at Rockford 2 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Kings at Suns (JIP) 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: JIP - joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News