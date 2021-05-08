 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. FS1

Baseball

Maryland at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN

Clemson at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ+

Mississippi at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPNU

Mississippi State at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC

Navy at Army 11:30 a.m. CBSS

Beach volleyball

NCAA semifinal: UCLA vs. Loyola Marymount 7 a.m. ESPN2

NCAA final: USC vs. UCLA/LMU winner TBD 10:30 a.m. ESPN2

Curling

Women’s World Championship Noon NBCS

Field hockey

NCAA final: Michigan at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU

Golf

European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

MLB

D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. BSAZ

Nationals-Yankees or Twins-Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Dodgers at Angels 1 p.m. MLB

Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Heat at Celtics 10:15 a.m. ESPN

Knicks at Clippers 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Pelicans at Hornets 4 p.m. NBA

Suns at Lakers 7 p.m. BSAZ

NHL

Stars at Blackhawks 4 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

Serie A: Sassuolo at Genoa 3:25 a.m. ESPNN

EPL: Everton at West Ham 8:30 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Brom at Arsenal 11 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: Atlanta at Inter Miami 10 a.m. Ch 9

MLS: Seattle at Portland Noon Ch 9

MLS: Austin FC at Sporting KC 4:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Reading at Chelsea 6:30 a.m. NBCS

Softball

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 9 a.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Michigan at Minnesota Noon BTN

Arizona at Oregon Noon Pac-12N

Stanford at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Tennis

Madrid Open 9:30 a.m. TEN

Track

Mt. SAC Relays 1:30 p.m. Ch 4

RADIO SUNDAY

Baseball

Arizona at Stanford 1 p.m. 1290-AM

Hockey

Tucson at Texas 3 p.m. 1450-AM

MLB

D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

NBA

Suns at Lakers; 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

