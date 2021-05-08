Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. FS1
Baseball
Maryland at Illinois 9 a.m. BTN
Clemson at Georgia Tech 10 a.m. BSAZ+
Mississippi at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPNU
Mississippi State at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC
Navy at Army 11:30 a.m. CBSS
Beach volleyball
NCAA semifinal: UCLA vs. Loyola Marymount 7 a.m. ESPN2
NCAA final: USC vs. UCLA/LMU winner TBD 10:30 a.m. ESPN2
Curling
Women’s World Championship Noon NBCS
Field hockey
NCAA final: Michigan at North Carolina 4 p.m. ESPNU
Golf
European Tour, final round 3:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf
MLB
D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. BSAZ
Nationals-Yankees or Twins-Tigers 10 a.m. MLB
Dodgers at Angels 1 p.m. MLB
Phillies at Braves 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Heat at Celtics 10:15 a.m. ESPN
Knicks at Clippers 12:30 p.m. ESPN
Pelicans at Hornets 4 p.m. NBA
Suns at Lakers 7 p.m. BSAZ
NHL
Stars at Blackhawks 4 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men's
Serie A: Sassuolo at Genoa 3:25 a.m. ESPNN
EPL: Everton at West Ham 8:30 a.m. NBCS
EPL: West Brom at Arsenal 11 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: Atlanta at Inter Miami 10 a.m. Ch 9
MLS: Seattle at Portland Noon Ch 9
MLS: Austin FC at Sporting KC 4:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
Reading at Chelsea 6:30 a.m. NBCS
Softball
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State 9 a.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
Michigan at Minnesota Noon BTN
Arizona at Oregon Noon Pac-12N
Stanford at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Tennis
Madrid Open 9:30 a.m. TEN
Track
Mt. SAC Relays 1:30 p.m. Ch 4
RADIO SUNDAY
Baseball
Arizona at Stanford 1 p.m. 1290-AM
Hockey
Tucson at Texas 3 p.m. 1450-AM
MLB
D-backs at Mets 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
NBA
Suns at Lakers; 7 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)