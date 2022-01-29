 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Ohio State at Purdue 10 a.m. Ch 13

Cincinnati at East Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU

Fordham at G. Washington 10 a.m. USA

Marquette at Providence 10:30 a.m. FS1

Grand Canyon at New Mexico State 11 a.m. BSAZ

Minnesota at Wisconsin 11 a.m. BTN

Loyola Chicago at Drake Noon ESPN2

George Mason at UMass Noon USA

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell 4 p.m. CBSS

New Orleans at McNeese State 4 p.m. ESPNU

Colorado at Washington State 8 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women's

South Carolina at Florida 10 a.m. SEC

Richmond at Saint Louis Noon CBSS

Kentucky at LSU Noon SEC

Wisconsin at Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN

Duke at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN

USC at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Arizona at Stanford 2 p.m. ESPN2

South Florida at Houston 2 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC

DePaul at Seton Hall 2:30 p.m. FS1

Missouri at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf

Gymnastics

Arizona at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA

Spurs at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ

NFL Playoffs

AFC title game: Bengals at Chiefs 1 p.m. Ch 13

NFC title game: 49ers at Rams 4:30 p.m. Ch 11

NHL

Kraken at Rangers 11 a.m. NHL

Tennis

Australian Open, men’s final 1:30 a.m. ESPN

Australian Open, men’s final (T) 8 a.m. ESPN2

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Ohio State at Purdue 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Basketball, women's

Arizona at Stanford 2 p.m. 1400-AM

NBA

Spurs at Suns 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL Playoffs

AFC title game: Bengals at Chiefs 1 p.m. 1290-AM

NFC title game: 49ers at Rams 4:30 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

