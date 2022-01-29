Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Ohio State at Purdue 10 a.m. Ch 13
Cincinnati at East Carolina 10 a.m. ESPNU
Fordham at G. Washington 10 a.m. USA
Marquette at Providence 10:30 a.m. FS1
Grand Canyon at New Mexico State 11 a.m. BSAZ
Minnesota at Wisconsin 11 a.m. BTN
Loyola Chicago at Drake Noon ESPN2
George Mason at UMass Noon USA
Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell 4 p.m. CBSS
New Orleans at McNeese State 4 p.m. ESPNU
Colorado at Washington State 8 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women's
South Carolina at Florida 10 a.m. SEC
Richmond at Saint Louis Noon CBSS
Kentucky at LSU Noon SEC
Wisconsin at Minnesota 1 p.m. BTN
Duke at Louisville 1 p.m. ESPN
USC at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Arizona at Stanford 2 p.m. ESPN2
South Florida at Houston 2 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Mississippi State 2 p.m. SEC
DePaul at Seton Hall 2:30 p.m. FS1
Missouri at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round Noon Golf
Gymnastics
Arizona at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA
Spurs at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ
NFL Playoffs
AFC title game: Bengals at Chiefs 1 p.m. Ch 13
NFC title game: 49ers at Rams 4:30 p.m. Ch 11
NHL
Kraken at Rangers 11 a.m. NHL
Tennis
Australian Open, men’s final 1:30 a.m. ESPN
Australian Open, men’s final (T) 8 a.m. ESPN2
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
Ohio State at Purdue 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
Basketball, women's
Arizona at Stanford 2 p.m. 1400-AM
NBA
Spurs at Suns 6 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL Playoffs
AFC title game: Bengals at Chiefs 1 p.m. 1290-AM
NFC title game: 49ers at Rams 4:30 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
