Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR race 1 p.m. Ch 4
Baseball
KBO Playoffs: Doosan Bears at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Mon.) ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
NFL
Seahawks at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 11
Ravens at Colts 11 a.m. Ch 13
Dolphins at Cardinals 2:25 p.m. Ch 13
Saints at Buccaneers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Juventas at Lazio 4:15 a.m. ESPN2
EPL: Tottenham at West Bromwich 5 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Wolverhampton at Leicester City 6:55 a.m. NBCS
MLS: New England at Philadelphia 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
MLS: Portland at LA FC 4:30 p.m. FS1
Volleyball, women’s
Mississippi at LSU Noon ESPNU
Alabama at Georgia Noon SEC
Auburn at Kentucky 2 p.m. SEC
RADIO SUNDAY
NFL
Ravens at Colts 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Dolphins at Cardinals 2:25 p.m. 1450-AM
Steelers at Cowboys 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Saints at Buccaneers 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)
