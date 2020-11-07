 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR race 1 p.m. Ch 4

Baseball

KBO Playoffs: Doosan Bears at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Mon.) ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

NFL

Seahawks at Bills 11 a.m. Ch 11

Ravens at Colts 11 a.m. Ch 13

Dolphins at Cardinals 2:25 p.m. Ch 13

Saints at Buccaneers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Juventas at Lazio 4:15 a.m. ESPN2

EPL: Tottenham at West Bromwich 5 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Wolverhampton at Leicester City 6:55 a.m. NBCS

MLS: New England at Philadelphia 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

MLS: Portland at LA FC 4:30 p.m. FS1

Volleyball, women’s

Mississippi at LSU Noon ESPNU

Alabama at Georgia Noon SEC

Auburn at Kentucky 2 p.m. SEC

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Ravens at Colts 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Dolphins at Cardinals 2:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Steelers at Cowboys 2:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Saints at Buccaneers 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

