Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 4:55 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Cup race 11 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

Horses

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 1:30 p.m. NBCS

Marathon

Chicago Marathon 5 a.m. NBCS

MLB Playoffs

ALDS: Rays at Red Sox, Game 3 1 p.m. MLB

ALDS: Astros at White Sox, Game 5 5 p.m. FS1

NBA preseason

Thunder at Bucks 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Suns at Lakers 7 p.m. ESPN

NFL

Jets vs. Falcons 6:30 a.m. NFL

Packers at Bengals 10 a.m. Ch 11

Dolphins at Buccaneers 10 a.m. Ch 13

49ers at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Bills at Chiefs 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

Italy vs. Belgium 5:50 a.m. ESPN2

Michigan at Penn State 11 a.m. BTN

Spain vs. France 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Oregon State at Stanford; 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

Michigan at Nebraska 9 a.m. BTN

Oklahoma State at TCU 9 a.m. ESPNU

Tennessee at South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPNU

Arkansas at Vanderbilt Noon SEC

Colorado at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's

Florida at LSU 10 a.m. SEC

Stanford at Oregon Noon Pac-12N

Texas at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPNU

WNBA Finals

Sky at Mercury, Game 1 Noon Ch 9

RADIO SUNDAY

NBA preseason

Suns at Lakers 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Eagles at Panthers 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Giants at Cowboys 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

49ers at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Bills at Chiefs 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

