Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

FOX — Butler at UConn

FS1 — Butler at UConn

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati

12 p.m.

FS1 — Maryland at Purdue

1 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at Houston

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Furman at Wofford

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — UMass at Dayton

11 a.m.

ABC — NC State at Louisville

12 p.m.

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

2 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

PAC-12N — Arizona at Arizona State

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

BSAZ — Indiana at Phoenix (replay)

6 p.m.

BSAZ — Memphis at Phoenix

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne

NFL PLAYOFFS

1 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Buffalo

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Dallas at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

BSAZ — Arizona at Dallas (replay)

6 p.m.

BSAZ PLUS — Vegas at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Leeds United

9:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

3 p.m.

ESPN — FISU: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

1400-AM — Arizona at Arizona State

Complete Saturday and Sunday listings have not yet been released

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

TV channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) APV is Amazon Prime Video ATV is Apple TV+ BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

College Basketball

SUNDAY

FAV. LINE U-DOG

Cent. Conn. St. 6½ at LIU

at UCONN 15½ Butler

at INDIANA 3½ Mich.St.

at VERMONT 13½ NJIT

at MICHIGAN 13½ Minn.

at WAGNER 4½ Sacred Heart

at UMASS-LOWELL 3½ Bryant

at CINCI. 2½ Memphis

at PURDUE 10½ Maryland

at QUINNIPIAC 10½ Canisius

at MAINE 3½ Binghamton

at RIDER 8½ Manhattan

at SAINT PETER’S 1½ Niagara

at SIENA 6½ Fairfield

at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 4½ Marist

at HOUSTON 20½ Temple

at SMU 2½ Wichita St.

at CAL 3½ Oregon St.

Furman 3½ at WOFFORD

at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 5½ Stonehill

at COLO. 5½ Wash.St.

NBA

SUNDAY

FAV. LINE O/U U-DOG

at DALLAS 1½ (224½) LA Clippers

at MIAMI 6½ (OFF) New Orl.

at TORONTO 2 (223½) New York

at PHOENIX OFF (OFF) Memphis

at DENVER OFF (OFF) Okla.City

at GOLDEN ST. 6½ (234) Brooklyn

at PORTLAND 5 (238½) LA Lakers

NFL

SUNDAY

FAV. Op. Now O/U U-DOG at BUFFALO 4 5½ (48½) Cinn.

at SAN FRAN. 4 3½ (46½) Dallas

NHL

SUNDAY

FAV. LINE U-DOG Line at NEW JERSEY -146 Pitt. +122

L.A. -220 at CHI. +180

Winn. -164 at PHIL. +134

at BOSTON -335 San Jose +260

Vegas -184 at ARIZONA +150

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 35 12 .745 —

Philadelphia 29 16 .644 5

Brooklyn 28 17 .622 6

New York 25 22 .532 10

Toronto 20 27 .426 15

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 25 22 .532 —

Atlanta 24 22 .522 ½

Washington 19 26 .422 5

Orlando 17 28 .378 7

Charlotte 12 34 .261 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 29 16 .644 —

Cleveland 28 19 .596 2

Indiana 23 24 .489 7

Chicago 21 24 .467 8

Detroit 12 36 .250 18½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Memphis 31 14 .689 —

New Orleans 26 20 .565 5½

Dallas 25 22 .532 7

San Antonio 14 32 .304 17½

Houston 10 35 .222 21

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 33 13 .717 —

Utah 24 25 .490 10½

Minnesota 23 24 .489 10½

Oklahoma City 22 24 .478 11

Portland 21 24 .467 11½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 26 18 .591 —

Golden State 23 23 .500 4

L.A. Clippers 24 24 .500 4

Phoenix 22 24 .478 5

L.A. Lakers 21 25 .457 6

Friday’s results

Orlando 123, New Orleans 110

Atlanta 139, New York 124

Golden State 120, Cleveland 114

Dallas 115, Miami 90

L.A. Clippers 131, San Antonio 126

Brooklyn 117, Utah 106

Denver 134, Indiana 111

Sacramento 118, Oklahoma City 113

L.A. Lakers 122, Memphis 121

Saturday’s results

Boston 106, Toronto 104

Orlando at Washington, (n)

Charlotte at Atlanta, (n)

Milwaukee at Cleveland, (n)

Houston at Minnesota, (n)

Indiana at Phoenix, (n)

Philadelphia at Sacramento, (n)

Sunday’s games

L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 11:30 a.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 6 p.m.

Monday’s games

Boston at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Boston 45 36 5 4 76 173 96

Toronto 46 28 11 7 63 156 122

Tampa Bay 45 29 15 1 59 163 135

Buffalo 45 23 19 3 49 172 155

Florida 47 22 20 5 49 158 160

Detroit 44 19 17 8 46 137 151

Ottawa 45 20 22 3 43 132 147

Montreal 46 19 24 3 41 122 169

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Carolina 45 28 9 8 64 146 122

New Jersey 45 29 12 4 62 159 120

N.Y. Rangers 46 25 14 7 57 145 123

Washington 48 25 17 6 56 154 133

Pittsburgh 45 23 15 7 53 147 136

N.Y. Islanders 47 23 19 5 51 139 131

Philadelphia 46 19 20 7 45 128 149

Columbus 45 13 30 2 28 114 177

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Dallas 47 27 13 7 61 163 124

Winnipeg 46 29 16 1 59 150 122

Minnesota 44 25 15 4 54 140 125

Colorado 44 24 17 3 51 139 123

St. Louis 46 23 20 3 49 146 162

Nashville 45 21 18 6 48 124 133

Arizona 45 14 26 5 33 119 165

Chicago 43 13 26 4 30 102 158

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA Seattle 45 27 14 4 58 165 142

Vegas 46 28 16 2 58 149 133

Los Angeles 47 25 16 6 56 154 161

Edmonton 47 26 18 3 55 174 155

Calgary 47 22 16 9 53 150 143

Vancouver 45 18 24 3 39 153 182

San Jose 46 14 23 9 37 142 175

Anaheim 47 13 29 5 31 113 199

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s results

Pittsburgh 4, Ottawa 1

Colorado 4, Vancouver 1

Saturday’s results

Buffalo 6, Anaheim 3

Calgary 6, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota at Florida, (n)

Philadelphia at Detroit, (n)

San Jose at Columbus, (n)

Toronto at Montreal, (n)

Winnipeg at Ottawa, (n)

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, (n)

Arizona at Dallas, (n)

Chicago at St. Louis, (n)

Los Angeles at Nashville, (n)

Colorado at Seattle, (n)

Edmonton at Vancouver, (n)

Washington at Vegas, (n)

Sunday’s games

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 11 a.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Boston, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Monday’s games

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 6:30 p.m.

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Hershey 38 25 8 4 1 55 113 93

Providence 38 23 8 5 2 53 114 101

Charlotte 38 20 14 2 2 44 111 112

Lehigh Vly. 38 19 14 3 2 43 110 113

Scranton 36 18 13 2 3 41 105 95

Bridgeport 39 17 15 6 1 41 129 135

Springfield 39 17 17 1 4 39 113 117

Hartford 37 14 14 3 6 37 102 115

North Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Toronto 38 27 9 1 1 56 142 120

Utica 37 19 12 5 1 44 115 111

Rochester 35 19 13 2 1 41 112 117

Syracuse 36 18 13 2 3 41 133 120

Laval 40 16 18 4 2 38 141 148

Belleville 38 15 19 3 1 34 127 141

Cleveland 37 14 18 3 2 33 119 148

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Texas 37 22 8 5 2 51 142 101

Milwaukee 38 21 14 1 2 45 132 114

Rockford 38 20 14 2 2 44 128 124

Manitoba 36 20 13 2 1 43 113 115

Iowa 37 19 14 2 2 42 112 111

Grand Rapids 37 15 19 1 2 33 101 138

Chicago 35 13 18 3 1 30 102 133

Pacific Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Coachella Vly. 35 25 6 3 1 54 133 96

Calgary 37 26 10 1 0 53 140 93

Abbotsford 37 22 11 2 2 48 131 112

Colorado 37 22 12 3 0 47 110 93

Ontario 35 20 14 0 1 41 110 97

Tucson 38 16 18 4 0 36 124 138

San Jose 40 17 21 0 2 36 102 136

Henderson 40 15 22 0 3 33 104 111

Bakersfield 36 13 20 2 1 29 98 119

San Diego 39 11 28 0 0 22 100 151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s results

Bridgeport 1, Rochester 0

Laval 3, Hershey 2

Providence 5, Hartford 3

Syracuse 2, Utica 0

Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 2

Toronto 4, Belleville 3

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 2

Springfield 7, Rockford 2

Tucson 6, Bakersfield 2

Calgary 5, Abbotsford 4

San Jose 6, San Diego 0

Saturday’s results

Manitoba 5, Texas 4

Toronto 4, Laval 3

Charlotte 9, Cleveland 0

Rochester at Hartford, (n)

Milwaukee at Iowa, (n)

Springfield at Grand Rapids, (n)

Utica at Syracuse, (n)

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, (n)

Hershey at Belleville, (n)

Chicago at Rockford, (n)

Bakersfield at Tucson, (n)

Coachella Valley at Ontario, (n)

Calgary at Abbotsford, (n)

Henderson at Colorado, (n)

Sunday’s games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 11 a.m.

Texas at Manitoba, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 2:05 p.m.

Henderson at Colorado, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 4 p.m.

Monday’s games

No games scheduled

Transactions

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed G Saben Lee to a second 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Dave Sears assistant general manager.

BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted DT Eli Ankou and DE Kingsley Jonathan to the active roster from the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted TE Nick Bowers and OT Isaiah Prince from the practice squad to the active roster.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed OL Aviante Collins to the active roster. Waived CB Trayvon Mullen. Promoted CB Xavier Rhodes and OL Brock Hoffman to the active roster from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted CB Janoris Jenkins and DE Alex Barrett to the active roster from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Chris Harris defensive passing game coordinator and corner back coach.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled LW Joona Koppanen from Providence (AHL).

EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C James Hamblin from Bakersfield (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled C Alex Belzile from Laval (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled C Aatu Raty from Bridgeport (AHL). Waived RW Jonny Brodzinski.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired G Spencer Knight.

CHICAGO WOLVES — Signed LW Logan Lambdin to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Assigned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL) on loan.

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled C Ryan Francis from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Alex Ierullo from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Assigned F Eduard Tralmaks to Maine (ECHL).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Signed G Kaden Fulcher to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Recalled D Tyson Feist from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

TORONTO MARLIES — Returned F Orrin Centazzo to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Recalled F Odeen Tufto from Atlanta (ECHL) loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Brooklyn Kalmikov from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wichita LW Michal Stinil two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 20 against Allen. Suspended Allen LW/C Zach Pochiro two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 20 against Wichita.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated D Jarrod Gourle from reserve. Placed F Garrett VanWyhe on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Joe Murdaca to the active roster. Activated F Kaid Oliver from reserve. Placed G Alex Sakellaropoulos on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Mackenzie Dwyer from reserve. Placed D Carso Vance on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Austin Eastman from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed F Neil Robinson off waivers from Fort Wayne.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Tyler Rockwell from reserve. Placed D Collin Saccoman on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Placed F Mitch Fossier on reserve and F Cameron Askew on injured reserve, effective Jan. 12.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Placed F Zach O’Brien on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated G Michael Bullion and D Jake Hamilton from reserve. Placed F Darren McCormick and G Logan Flodell on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Branden Makara to the active roster. Activated D Dmitri Semykin from reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Jackson Leppard from a trade with Allen. Activated F Tarek Baker from injured reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated D Chays Ruddy from reserve. Placed F Brett Boeing on reserve.

TORIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated F D-Jay Jerome from reserve. Placed D Jason Horvath on injured reserve, effective Jan. 21.

TULSA OILSERS — Claimed F Brennan Blaszczak off waivers from Kalamazoo. Activated G Daniel Mannella and F Michael Farren from reserve. Placed G Colton Ellis and F Logan Nijhoff on reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Luke Santerno from reserve. Placed F Max Johnson on reserve. Acquired F Chas Zieky from a Greenville trade and added him to the active roster.

WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Sam Sternschein from reserve. Placed D Zack Hoffman on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Suspended F Jordan Kaplan. Activated F Collin Adams from reserve. Placed F Billy Jerry on reserve.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired G Daniel on a permanent transfer from Brazilian Club Internacional and signed him to a two-year contract with a 2025 option using targeted allocation money (TAM) and pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Golf

PGA

The American Express

La Quinta, Calif.; Purse: $8M

a-PGA WEST TPC Stadium Course

(Host Course); Yardage: 7,187; Par: 72

b-PGA WEST Nicklaus Tournament Course; Yardage: 7,147; Par: 72

c-La Quinta Country Club;

Yardage: 7,060; Par: 72

Third Round, Saturday

Note: Tournament is played

on three courses.

Jon Rahm 64c-64b-65a—193 -23

Davis Thompson 62c-64b-67a—193 -23

C. Bezuidenhout 68a-67c-62b—197 -19

J.T. Poston 65b-66a-66c—197 -19

Sam Burns 64a-70c-64b—198 -18

Harry Higgs 70a-66c-62b—198 -18

Tom Kim 69c-62b-67a—198 -18

Taylor Montgomery 64c-69b-65a—198 -18

Sungjae Im 65b-66a-68c—199 -17

Chris Kirk 69c-67b-63a—199 -17

Patton Kizzire 69c-63b-67a—199 -17

Scottie Scheffler 68c-65b-66a—199 -17

Robby Shelton 66a-68c-65b—199 -17

Dylan Wu 69a-69c-61b—199 -17

Sebastian Munoz 71a-67c-62b—200 -16

Jason Day 67b-64a-70c—201 -15

Tony Finau 69c-67b-65a—201 -15

Adam Hadwin 68c-69b-64a—201 -15

Xander Schauffele 65c-68b-68a—201 -15

Matthias Schmid 64a-72c-65b—201 -15

Thomas Detry 69c-66b-67a—202 -14

Tyler Duncan 64b-67a-71c—202 -14

Stephan Jaeger 68a-69c-65b—202 -14

Danny Lee 67a-68c-67b—202 -14

Keith Mitchell 66a-70c-66b—202 -14

Scott Piercy 66c-67b-69a—202 -14

Dean Burmester 65b-71a-67c—203 -13

Harrison Endycott 65a-71c-67b—203 -13

Garrick Higgo 67a-68c-68b—203 -13

Si Woo Kim 70c-64b-69a—203 -13

Andrew Putnam 69a-69c-65b—203 -13

Justin Suh 72c-65b-66a—203 -13

Kevin Tway 67b-67a-69c—203 -13

Erik Van Rooyen 65a-72c-66b—203 -13

Cameron Young 68b-70a-65c—203 -13

Byeong Hun An 67b-74a-63c—204 -12

Aaron Baddeley 71a-68c-65b—204 -12

Joseph Bramlett 66b-70a-68c—204 -12

Eric Cole 65b-70a-69c—204 -12

Austin Cook 68b-70a-66c—204 -12

Rickie Fowler 68c-68b-68a—204 -12

Ben Griffin 73b-67a-64c—204 -12

Russell Knox 66a-69c-69b—204 -12

Andrew Landry 68c-66b-70a—204 -12

Denny McCarthy 65c-71b-68a—204 -12

Sam Stevens 70c-68b-66a—204 -12

Sahith Theegala 66c-70b-68a—204 -12

Trevor Werbylo 66b-69a-69c—204 -12

Ryan Armour 69c-68b-68a—205 -11

Patrick Cantlay 68c-66b-71a—205 -11

Stewart Cink 67c-68b-70a—205 -11

Wyndham Clark 70a-71c-64b—205 -11

Tom Hoge 71a-66c-68b—205 -11

Beau Hossler 68c-66b-71a—205 -11

Zach Johnson 67a-68c-70b—205 -11

Martin Laird 71c-69b-65a—205 -11

Vincent Norrman 70a-69c-66b—205 -11

Justin Rose 66c-67b-72a—205 -11

Matthias Schwab 66a-71c-68b—205 -11

Brendan Steele 68c-73b-64a—205 -11

Will Zalatoris 69b-69a-67c—205 -11

Anders Albertson 68a-72c-66b—206 -10

Zecheng Dou 70a-68c-68b—206 -10

Tano Goya 66a-71c-69b—206 -10

Paul Haley 72b-67a-67c—206 -10

Harry Hall 72a-65c-69b—206 -10

Justin Lower 71c-68b-67a—206 -10

Davis Riley 70c-67b-69a—206 -10

Alex Smalley 67a-68c-71b—206 -10

LPGA

Hilton Grand Vacations

Tournament of Champions

At Lake Nona Golf & Country Club, Orlando, Fla.

Purse: $1.5M; Yardage: 6,608; Par: 72

Third Round, Saturday

Brooke Henderson 67-66-69—202 -14

Nasa Hataoka 71-68-66—205 -11

Nelly Korda 68-69-68—205 -11

Charley Hull 69-69-69—207 -9

Maja Stark 71-68-68—207 -9

Moriya Jutanugarn 74-67-69—210 -6

Danielle Kang 71-69-70—210 -6

Gaby Lopez 73-68-69—210 -6

Paula Reto 74-69-67—210 -6

Yuka Saso 70-73-67—210 -6

Ashleigh Buhai 69-75-67—211 -5

Jodi Ewart Shadoff 70-72-69—211 -5

Anna Nordqvist 71-72-68—211 -5

Wei-Ling Hsu 69-69-74—212 -4

Ryann O’Toole 72-70-70—212 -4

Gemma Dryburgh 69-73-71—213 -3

Leona Maguire 71-69-73—213 -3

Celine Boutier 71-73-70—214 -2

Ayaka Furue 71-70-73—214 -2

Pajaree Anannarukarn 71-72-72—215 -1

Matilda Castren 72-70-74—216 E

Ally Ewing 79-70-68—217 +1

Marina Alex 75-74-69—218 +2

Nanna Koerstz Madsen 72-72-74—218 +2

Jennifer Kupcho 73-74-71—218 +2

Andrea Lee 74-71-74—219 +3

Lizette Salas 71-77-72—220 +4

Patty Tavatanakit 72-74-78—224 +8

Ariya Jutanugarn 84-77-72—233 +17

tennis

Australian Open

Sunday, Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD35,173,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

Men’s Doubles

Second Round

Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, def. N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Hao-Ching Chan (11), Taiwan, def. Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, and Cristina Bucsa, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Third Round

Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Saturday

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, def. Daniel Evans (25), Britain, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

Holger Rune (9), Denmark, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Alex de Minaur (22), Australia, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-1.

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Jenson Brooksby, United States, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Jeffrey John Wolf, United States, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Nuria Parrizas Diaz, Spain, 6-2, 6-2.

Karolina Pliskova (30), Czech Republic, def. Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-4, 6-2.

Zhang Shuai (23), China, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Belinda Bencic (12), Switzerland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Elise Mertens (26), Belgium, 6-2, 6-3.

Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

N. Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (5), United States, 7-6 (6), 2-6, 6-4.

Second Round

Raven Klaasen and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Andrea Vavassori, Italy, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Petros Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-6 (7).

Alex Molcan, Slovakia, and Jiri Lehecka, Czech Republic, def. Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, 7-5, 7-5.

Luke Saville and Alex Bolt, Australia, def. Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, 7-5, 6-3.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Yoshihito Nishioka and Ben McLachlan, Japan, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

John Peers, Australia, and Andreas Mies (14), Germany, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Caroline Dolehide, United States, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Yana Sizikova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-0, 6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, def. Latisha Chan, Taiwan, and Alexa Guarachi, Chile, 6-1, 6-0.

Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (9), Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-0.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Kimberley Zimmermann, Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Wang Xinyu, China, and Moyuka Uchijima, Japan, 7-5, 6-1.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Desirae Krawczyk (6), United States, def. Priscilla Hon and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Alycia Parks, United States, def. Sabrina Santamaria and Claire Liu, United States, 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, and Kristina Mladenovic, France, def. Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 2-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7.

Marc Polmans and Olivia Gadecki, Australia, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Ena Shibahara (4), Japan, 6-2, 6-2.