Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race, Round of 12 11 a.m. Ch 4
Golf
European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf
Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Juniors Championship 1 p.m. ESPNU
PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round (T) 6 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
Padres at Mets, Game 3 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA preseason
Bulls at Raptors 3 p.m. NBA
Lakers at Warriors 5:30 p.m. NBA
NFL
Giants vs. Packers 6:30 a.m. NFL
Falcons at Buccaneers 10 a.m. Ch 11
Steelers at Bills 10 a.m. Ch 13
Eagles at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11
Bengals at Ravens 5:15 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
EPL: Fulham at West Ham United 6 a.m. CNBC
EPL: Leeds United at Crystal Palace 6 a.m. USA
EPL: Liverpool at Arsenal 8:30 a.m. USA
EPL: Man. United at Everton 11 a.m. USA
MLS: Columbus at Orlando City 11:30 a.m. FS1
Stanford at Oregon State Noon Pac-12N
MLS: Real Salt Lake at Portland 2 p.m. ESPN2
Soccer, women's NCAA
Michigan at Michigan State 9 a.m. BTN
Florida State at Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPNU
Iowa at Minnesota 11 a.m. BTN
Texas A&M at Mississippi 11 a.m. ESPNU
Florida at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Indiana at Rutgers Noon ESPN2
Tennessee at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC
Arizona at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Stanford at Utah 3 p.m. ESPNU
Washington State at Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Volleyball, women's NCAA
South Carolina at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
Stanford at Utah 3 p.m. ESPNU
Oregon at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12N
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB Playoffs
Padres at Mets, Game 3 4 p.m. 1490-AM
NFL
Giants vs. Packers 6:30 a.m. 1290-AM
Steelers at Bills 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
Eagles at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM
Cowboys at Rams 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Bengals at Ravens 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)