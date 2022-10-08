 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race, Round of 12 11 a.m. Ch 4

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Juniors Championship 1 p.m. ESPNU

PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round (T) 6 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

Padres at Mets, Game 3 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA preseason

Bulls at Raptors 3 p.m. NBA

Lakers at Warriors 5:30 p.m. NBA

NFL

Giants vs. Packers 6:30 a.m. NFL

Falcons at Buccaneers 10 a.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Bills 10 a.m. Ch 13

Eagles at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Bengals at Ravens 5:15 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Fulham at West Ham United 6 a.m. CNBC

EPL: Leeds United at Crystal Palace 6 a.m. USA

EPL: Liverpool at Arsenal 8:30 a.m. USA

EPL: Man. United at Everton 11 a.m. USA

MLS: Columbus at Orlando City 11:30 a.m. FS1

Stanford at Oregon State Noon Pac-12N

MLS: Real Salt Lake at Portland 2 p.m. ESPN2

Soccer, women's NCAA

Michigan at Michigan State 9 a.m. BTN

Florida State at Notre Dame 9 a.m. ESPNU

Iowa at Minnesota 11 a.m. BTN

Texas A&M at Mississippi 11 a.m. ESPNU

Florida at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Indiana at Rutgers Noon ESPN2

Tennessee at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC

Arizona at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Stanford at Utah 3 p.m. ESPNU

Washington State at Stanford 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Volleyball, women's NCAA

South Carolina at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC

Stanford at Utah 3 p.m. ESPNU

Oregon at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12N

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB Playoffs

Padres at Mets, Game 3 4 p.m. 1490-AM

NFL

Giants vs. Packers 6:30 a.m. 1290-AM

Steelers at Bills 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Eagles at Cardinals 1:25 p.m. 1450-AM

Cowboys at Rams 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Bengals at Ravens 5:15 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

