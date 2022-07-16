 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race Noon USA

Basketball

Big 3 League, Week 5 Noon Ch 13

TBT, round of 32 5 p.m. ESPNU

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 15 5 a.m. USA

Golf

British Open, final round 1 a.m. USA

British Open, final round 4 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Barracuda, final round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB

Red Sox at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ

Draft, Round 1 4 p.m. ESPN

Draft, Round 1 4 p.m. MLB

NBA Summer League

Championship: Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Noon ESPN

Bucks vs. Raptors 1 p.m. NBA

Suns vs. Pacers 2:30 p.m. ESPNU

Thunder vs. Pelicans 3 p.m. NBA

Wizards vs. Warriors 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Nuggets vs. Jazz 5 p.m. NBA

Soccer, men's

MLS: Orlando City at Atlanta Noon Ch 9

MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls 2 p.m. ESPN

MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus 4:30 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Switzerland vs. Netherlands 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

Chile vs. Bolivia 1:55 p.m. FS1

Ecuador vs. Colombia 4:45 p.m. FS2

Track and field

World Championships, Day 3 6 a.m. CNBC

World Championships, Day 3 11 a.m. Ch 4

World Championships, Day 3 5 p.m. CNBC

World Championships, Day 3 7 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Aces at Sun 10 a.m. Ch 9

Dream at Mercury 3 p.m. BSAZ+

Fever at Storm 3 p.m. CBSS

Dream at Mercury (T) 5 p.m. BSAZ

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

