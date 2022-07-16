Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race Noon USA
Basketball
Big 3 League, Week 5 Noon Ch 13
TBT, round of 32 5 p.m. ESPNU
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 15 5 a.m. USA
Golf
British Open, final round 1 a.m. USA
British Open, final round 4 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Barracuda, final round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB
Red Sox at Yankees 10:30 a.m. MLB
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ
Draft, Round 1 4 p.m. ESPN
Draft, Round 1 4 p.m. MLB
NBA Summer League
Championship: Trail Blazers vs. Knicks Noon ESPN
Bucks vs. Raptors 1 p.m. NBA
Suns vs. Pacers 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Thunder vs. Pelicans 3 p.m. NBA
Wizards vs. Warriors 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Nuggets vs. Jazz 5 p.m. NBA
Soccer, men's
MLS: Orlando City at Atlanta Noon Ch 9
MLS: NY City FC at NY Red Bulls 2 p.m. ESPN
MLS: FC Cincinnati at Columbus 4:30 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women's
Switzerland vs. Netherlands 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
Chile vs. Bolivia 1:55 p.m. FS1
Ecuador vs. Colombia 4:45 p.m. FS2
Track and field
World Championships, Day 3 6 a.m. CNBC
World Championships, Day 3 11 a.m. Ch 4
World Championships, Day 3 5 p.m. CNBC
World Championships, Day 3 7 p.m. Ch 4
WNBA
Aces at Sun 10 a.m. Ch 9
Dream at Mercury 3 p.m. BSAZ+
Fever at Storm 3 p.m. CBSS
Dream at Mercury (T) 5 p.m. BSAZ
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BSAZ+ is Bally Sports Arizona Extra (Ch 73 on Cox, Ch 686.1 on DirecTV, Comcast and Dish subscribers, please check your cable guide, channel number may change daily) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)