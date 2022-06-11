 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 3:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar race 10 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race 1 p.m. FS1

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

Arkansas at North Carolina, Game 2 10 a.m. ESPN2

Notre Dame at Tennessee, Game 3 10 a.m. ESPN

Oklahoma at Virginia Tech, Game 3 10 a.m. ESPNU

Texas at East Carolina, Game 3 1 p.m. ESPN2

Ole Miss at Southern Miss, Game 2 1 p.m. ESPNU

UConn at Stanford, Game 2 4 p.m. ESPN2

Auburn at Oregon State, Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN2

Bowling

BVL Classic 2 p.m. CBSS

People are also reading…

Football

USFL: Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans 1 p.m. Ch 11

USFL: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. FS1

Golf

European Tour, final round 4:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Ch 13

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round Noon Golf

U.S. Women’s Amateur 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 10:30 a.m. BSAZ

Cubs at Yankees 1:30 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Giants 1:30 pm. MLB

Mets at Angels 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

Cyprus at Northern Ireland 6 a.m. FS1

Sweden at Norway 9 a.m. FS1

Czech Republic at Spain 11:30 a.m. FS2

MLS: New England at Sporting KC Noon Ch 9

Track and field

The NYC Grand Prix 1 p.m. Ch 4

WNBA

Mercury at Mystics 3 p.m. BSAZ

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 10:30 a.m. 1490-AM*

Dodgers at Giants 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News