Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

Texas vs. Stanford 1 p.m. Ch 9

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma 1 p.m. BSAZ

Dartmouth at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Kansas State at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN

San Francisco at Arizona State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Basketball, women's

Marquette at Seton Hall 10 a.m. FS1

Drake at Nebraska 11 a.m. BTN

Baylor at Michigan 11 a.m. ESPN

Louisville vs. UConn 1:30 p.m. ESPN

Jackson State at Mississippi State 3 p.m. SEC

Ohio State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Golf

PGA Tour, final day 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final day 11 a.m. Ch 4

NBA

Nuggets at Nets 5:30 p.m. NBA

Hornets at Suns 6 p.m. BSAZ

NFL

Cardinals at Lions 11 a.m. Ch 11

Bengals at Broncos 2 p.m. Ch 13

Packers at Ravens 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Saints at Buccaneers 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Man. City at Newcastle 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Chelsea at Wolverhampton 7 a.m. USA

Serie A: Venezia at Sampdoria 10 a.m. CBSS

Serie A: Napoli at AC Milan 12:45 p.m. CBSS

Soccer, women's

FASL: West Ham at Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBCS

WNBA

Draft Lottery 1 p.m. ESPN

RADIO SUNDAY

NBA

Hornets at Suns 6 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Cardinals at Lions 11 a.m. 1450-AM

Cowboys at Giants 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

Falcons at 49ers 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Saints at Buccaneers 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

