Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Football
CFL: Calgary at Winnipeg 4 p.m. ESPN2
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4
Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
Little League World Series
Third-place game 7 a.m. ESPN
Home Run Derby 9 a.m. ESPN
Championship Noon ESPN
MLB
D-backs at Phillies 10 a.m. BSAZ
Giants at Braves 10 a.m. TBS
Rockies-Dodgers or Royals-Mariners 1 p.m. MLB
Yankees at Athletics 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL Preseason
Jaguars at Cowboys 10 a.m. NFL
Dolphins at Bengals 1 p.m. Ch 13
Raiders at 49ers 1 p.m. NFL
Patriots at Giants 3 p.m. NFL
Browns at Falcons 5 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men's
EPL: Leeds United at Burnley 6 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Man. United at Wolves 8:30 a.m. NBCS
Serie A: Genoa at Napoli 9:30 a.m. CBSS
San Francisco at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N
Liga MX: FC Juarez at S. Laguna 4 p.m. FS2
MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC 5 p.m. FS1
MLS: Seattle vs. Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN
Soccer, women's
North Carolina at Ohio State 10:30 a.m. BTN
Florida State at Colorado 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N
San Diego State at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Long Beach State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N
Softball
Athletes Unlimited 10 a.m. FS1
Athletes Unlimited 12:30 p.m. FS1
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB D-backs at Phillies 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)