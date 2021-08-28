 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Football

CFL: Calgary at Winnipeg 4 p.m. ESPN2

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Ch 4

Champions Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

Little League World Series

Third-place game 7 a.m. ESPN

Home Run Derby 9 a.m. ESPN

Championship Noon ESPN

MLB

D-backs at Phillies 10 a.m. BSAZ

Giants at Braves 10 a.m. TBS

Rockies-Dodgers or Royals-Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

Yankees at Athletics 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL Preseason

Jaguars at Cowboys 10 a.m. NFL

Dolphins at Bengals 1 p.m. Ch 13

Raiders at 49ers 1 p.m. NFL

Patriots at Giants 3 p.m. NFL

Browns at Falcons 5 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men's

EPL: Leeds United at Burnley 6 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Man. United at Wolves 8:30 a.m. NBCS

Serie A: Genoa at Napoli 9:30 a.m. CBSS

San Francisco at UCLA 3 p.m. Pac-12N

Liga MX: FC Juarez at S. Laguna 4 p.m. FS2

MLS: FC Dallas at Austin FC 5 p.m. FS1

MLS: Seattle vs. Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women's

North Carolina at Ohio State 10:30 a.m. BTN

Florida State at Colorado 10:30 a.m. Pac-12N

San Diego State at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Long Beach State at UCLA 6 p.m. Pac-12N

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 10 a.m. FS1

Athletes Unlimited 12:30 p.m. FS1

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB D-backs at Phillies 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

