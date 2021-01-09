 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s Providence at Xavier 9 a.m. Ch 11

Minnesota at Iowa 12:30 p.m. BTN

Cincinnati at Wichita State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN

Colgate at Boston U. 4 p.m. CBSS

Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

Maryland at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN

Basketball, women’s Davidson at Rhode Island 10 a.m. CBSS

Dayton at George Washington 10 a.m. ESPNU

Florida at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Miami at North Carolina 11 a.m. FSAZ

St. Joseph’s at La Salle Noon CBSS

Rutgers at Ohio State Noon ESPNU

Arizona at Washington State Noon Pac-12A

Alabama at Vanderbilt Noon SEC

Creighton at DePaul 2 p.m. CBSS

Oregon at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Iowa State at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU

Texas A&M at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

South Carolina at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN

North Florida at Stetson 4 p.m. ESPNU

Mississippi at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. SEC

Golf PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Ch 4

PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf

Gymnastics Arizona State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FSAZ

NBA Jazz at Pistons 1 p.m. NBA

Heat at Celtics 5 p.m. NBA

NFL Playoffs Ravens at Titans 11 a.m. Ch 9, ESPN

Bears at Saints 2:40 p.m. Ch 13

Browns at Steelers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s Serie A: Lazio at Parma 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna 6 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women’s WSL: Man. United at Everton 5 a.m. NBCS

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s Arizona at Washington State Noon 1400-AM

NFL Playoffs Ravens at Titans 11 a.m. 1290-AM

Bears at Saints 2:40 p.m. 1290-AM

Browns at Steelers 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

