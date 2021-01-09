Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s Providence at Xavier 9 a.m. Ch 11
Minnesota at Iowa 12:30 p.m. BTN
Cincinnati at Wichita State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
Indiana at Nebraska 4 p.m. BTN
Colgate at Boston U. 4 p.m. CBSS
Loyola-Chicago at Indiana State 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
Maryland at Illinois 6 p.m. BTN
Basketball, women’s Davidson at Rhode Island 10 a.m. CBSS
Dayton at George Washington 10 a.m. ESPNU
Florida at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Miami at North Carolina 11 a.m. FSAZ
St. Joseph’s at La Salle Noon CBSS
Rutgers at Ohio State Noon ESPNU
Arizona at Washington State Noon Pac-12A
Alabama at Vanderbilt Noon SEC
Creighton at DePaul 2 p.m. CBSS
Oregon at California 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Iowa State at Texas Tech 2 p.m. ESPNU
Texas A&M at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
South Carolina at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN
North Florida at Stetson 4 p.m. ESPNU
Mississippi at Mississippi State 4:30 p.m. SEC
Golf PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Ch 4
PGA Tour, final round 4 p.m. Golf
Gymnastics Arizona State at Oklahoma 1 p.m. FSAZ
NBA Jazz at Pistons 1 p.m. NBA
Heat at Celtics 5 p.m. NBA
NFL Playoffs Ravens at Titans 11 a.m. Ch 9, ESPN
Bears at Saints 2:40 p.m. Ch 13
Browns at Steelers 6:15 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s Serie A: Lazio at Parma 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna 6 p.m. FS1
Soccer, women’s WSL: Man. United at Everton 5 a.m. NBCS
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women’s Arizona at Washington State Noon 1400-AM
NFL Playoffs Ravens at Titans 11 a.m. 1290-AM
Bears at Saints 2:40 p.m. 1290-AM
Browns at Steelers 6:15 p.m. 1290-AM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)