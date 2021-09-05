 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Trucks race 10:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup race 3 p.m. NBCS

Boxing

PBC Fight Night 3 p.m. FS1

Football

Jackson State vs. Florida A&M Noon ESPN2

Grambling St, vs. Tennessee St. 1 p.m. NFL

CFL: Winnipeg at Saskatchewan 3 p.m. ESPNN

Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee 4 p.m. ESPNU

Notre Dame at Florida State 4:30 p.m. Ch 9

Golf

Solheim Cup 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

Solheim Cup 9 a.m. Ch 4

Solheim Cup 10:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLB

Indians at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS

Mariners at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

Astros at Padres 1 p.m. MLB

Dodgers at Giants 4 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, men's

England vs. Andorra 8:50 a.m. ESPN2

Mexico at Costa Rica 4 p.m. CBSS

Canada at United States 5 p.m. FS1

Soccer, women's

Arizona vs. Cal-State Northridge 11 a.m. Pac-12N

NWSL: Houston at Orlando 1 p.m. Ch 13

LSU at Arizona State 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Softball

Athletes Unlimited 11 a.m. CBSS

Athletes Unlimited 3:30 p.m. FS2

Tennis

U.S. Open, Round of 16 8 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, Round of 16 4 p.m. ESPN2

Volleyball

Minnesota at Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

WNBA

Aces at Sky Noon Ch 9

Dream at Wings 1 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Mariners at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNN is ESPNews (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

