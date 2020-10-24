 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1

IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. NBCS

Golf

European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 11

NFL

Steelers at Titans 10 a.m. Ch 13

Buccaneers at Raiders 1 p.m. Ch 11

49ers at Patriots 1:25 p.m. Ch 13

Seahawks at Cardinals 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Everton at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4

MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Liga MX: San Luis at Santos Laguna 6 p.m. FS1

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Cowboys at Washington 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

49ers at Patriots 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Seahawks at Cardinals 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

Seahawks at Cardinals 5:20 p.m. 1450-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)

