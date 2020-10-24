Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1
IndyCar race 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. NBCS
Golf
European Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB Playoffs
World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 11
NFL
Steelers at Titans 10 a.m. Ch 13
Buccaneers at Raiders 1 p.m. Ch 11
49ers at Patriots 1:25 p.m. Ch 13
Seahawks at Cardinals 5:20 p.m. Ch 4
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Everton at Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Newcastle United at Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. Ch 4
MLS: LA Galaxy at LAFC 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Liga MX: San Luis at Santos Laguna 6 p.m. FS1
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB Playoffs
World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5 5 p.m. 1490-AM*
NFL
Cowboys at Washington 10 a.m. 1490-AM*
49ers at Patriots 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*
Seahawks at Cardinals 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM
Seahawks at Cardinals 5:20 p.m. 1450-AM
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish)
