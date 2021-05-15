 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 11 a.m. FS1

Baseball

Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Indiana at Michigan 10 a.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Mississippi Noon SEC

Bowling

PBA championship 11 a.m. Ch 11

Football

FCS championship: South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston State 11 a.m. Ch 9

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf

Hockey

Ontario at Tucson 2 p.m. Ch 8/58

MLB

Angels-Red Sox or Cubs-Tigers 10 a.m. MLB

Nationals at D-backs (JIP) 2 p.m. BSAZ

Cardinals at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Celtics at Knicks 10:15 a.m. ESPN

Suns at Spurs 11 a.m. BSAZ

Grizzlies at Warriors 12:35 p.m. ESPN

NHL

Islanders at Penguins 9 a.m. Ch 4

Wild at Golden Knights Noon Ch 4

Lightning at Panthers 4:30 p.m. NBCS

Flames at Canucks 7:30 p.m. NHL

Rowing

Pac-12 Championships 9 a.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, men's

Napoli at Florentina 3:25 a.m. ESPN2

Aston Villa at Crystal Palace 4 a.m. NBCS

Wolverhampton at Tottenham 6 a.m. NBCS

Liverpool at West Brom 8:25 a.m. NBCS

Union Omaha at Greenville SC 1 p.m. ESPN2

Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati 1 p.m. Ch 11

Columbus SC at New England 3 p.m. ESPN2

Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2

LA FC at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1

Softball

Michigan State at Ohio State 9 a.m. BTN

Nebraska at Northwestern 11 a.m. BTN

Illinois at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN

NCAA Selection Show 6 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

Italian Open finals 5:30 a.m. TEN

Track

Pac-12 Championships 3 p.m. Pac-12N

WNBA

Liberty at Fever 11 a.m. CBSS

Mercury at Sun 4 p.m. CBSS

RADIO SUNDAY

Hockey

Ontario at Tucson 2 p.m. 1450-AM

NBA

Suns at Spurs 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

