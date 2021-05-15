Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
NASCAR Cup race 11 a.m. FS1
Baseball
Georgia at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
Indiana at Michigan 10 a.m. ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Mississippi Noon SEC
Bowling
PBA championship 11 a.m. Ch 11
Football
FCS championship: South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston State 11 a.m. Ch 9
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
Champions Tour, third round Noon Golf
Hockey
Ontario at Tucson 2 p.m. Ch 8/58
MLB
Angels-Red Sox or Cubs-Tigers 10 a.m. MLB
Nationals at D-backs (JIP) 2 p.m. BSAZ
Cardinals at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Celtics at Knicks 10:15 a.m. ESPN
Suns at Spurs 11 a.m. BSAZ
Grizzlies at Warriors 12:35 p.m. ESPN
NHL
Islanders at Penguins 9 a.m. Ch 4
Wild at Golden Knights Noon Ch 4
Lightning at Panthers 4:30 p.m. NBCS
Flames at Canucks 7:30 p.m. NHL
Rowing
Pac-12 Championships 9 a.m. Pac-12N
Soccer, men's
Napoli at Florentina 3:25 a.m. ESPN2
Aston Villa at Crystal Palace 4 a.m. NBCS
Wolverhampton at Tottenham 6 a.m. NBCS
Liverpool at West Brom 8:25 a.m. NBCS
Union Omaha at Greenville SC 1 p.m. ESPN2
Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati 1 p.m. Ch 11
Columbus SC at New England 3 p.m. ESPN2
Santos Laguna at CF Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2
LA FC at Seattle 6:30 p.m. FS1
Softball
Michigan State at Ohio State 9 a.m. BTN
Nebraska at Northwestern 11 a.m. BTN
Illinois at Iowa 1 p.m. BTN
NCAA Selection Show 6 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
Italian Open finals 5:30 a.m. TEN
Track
Pac-12 Championships 3 p.m. Pac-12N
WNBA
Liberty at Fever 11 a.m. CBSS
Mercury at Sun 4 p.m. CBSS
RADIO SUNDAY
Hockey
Ontario at Tucson 2 p.m. 1450-AM
NBA
Suns at Spurs 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)