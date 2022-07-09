Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Autos
Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Cup race Noon USA
Basketball
Big 3 League, Week 4 Noon Ch 13
Bowling
PBA Elias Cup Finals 10 a.m. FS1
Cycling
Tour de France, Stage 9 5 a.m. USA
Golf
PGA Scottish Open, final round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Scottish Open, final round 9 a.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf
American Century, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
PGA Barbasol, final round Noon Golf
People are also reading…
MLB
Nationals at Braves 10:30 a.m. MLB
Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ
All-Star selection show 2:30 pm. ESPN
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Summer: Pacers vs. Kings Noon ESPN
Summer: 76ers vs. Nets 12:30 p.m. NBA
Summer: Bulls vs. Knicks 2 p.m. ESPN2
Summer: Wizards vs. Suns 2:30 p.m. NBA
Summer: Nuggets vs. Cavaliers 4 p.m. ESPNU
Summer: Warriors vs. Spurs 4:30 p.m. NBA
Summer: T-wolves vs. Grizzlies 6 p.m. ESPNU
Summer: Hornets vs. Lakers 6:30 p.m. NBA
Soccer, women's
Belgium vs. Iceland 8:30 a.m. ESPN2
Tennis
Wimbledon, men’s singles final 6 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, women’s doubles final 9 a.m. ESPN
Wimbledon, men’s singles final (T) Noon Ch 9
WNBA
All-Star Game 10 a.m. Ch 9
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Legend: (T) — tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)