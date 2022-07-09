 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

Formula One race 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Cup race Noon USA

Basketball

Big 3 League, Week 4 Noon Ch 13

Bowling

PBA Elias Cup Finals 10 a.m. FS1

Cycling

Tour de France, Stage 9 5 a.m. USA

Golf

PGA Scottish Open, final round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Scottish Open, final round 9 a.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round 9 a.m. Golf

American Century, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

PGA Barbasol, final round Noon Golf

People are also reading…

MLB

Nationals at Braves 10:30 a.m. MLB

Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. BSAZ

All-Star selection show 2:30 pm. ESPN

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Summer: Pacers vs. Kings Noon ESPN

Summer: 76ers vs. Nets 12:30 p.m. NBA

Summer: Bulls vs. Knicks 2 p.m. ESPN2

Summer: Wizards vs. Suns 2:30 p.m. NBA

Summer: Nuggets vs. Cavaliers 4 p.m. ESPNU

Summer: Warriors vs. Spurs 4:30 p.m. NBA

Summer: T-wolves vs. Grizzlies 6 p.m. ESPNU

Summer: Hornets vs. Lakers 6:30 p.m. NBA

Soccer, women's

Belgium vs. Iceland 8:30 a.m. ESPN2

Tennis

Wimbledon, men’s singles final 6 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, women’s doubles final 9 a.m. ESPN

Wimbledon, men’s singles final (T) Noon Ch 9

WNBA

All-Star Game 10 a.m. Ch 9

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Rockies at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

Yankees at Red Sox 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) — tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dalen Terry recaps his Chicago Bulls debut at NBA Summer League

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News