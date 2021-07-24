Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, men's
TBT, second round 11 a.m. ESPN
TBT, second round 1 p.m. ESPN
Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. CNBC
Champions Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13
U.S. Juniors, championship 2 p.m. Golf
MLB
Yankees at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS
D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. BSAZ
Rockies-Dodgers or A’s-Mariners 1 p.m. MLB
White Sox at Brewers 4 p.m. ESPN
Olympics
See complete schedule, C4
Soccer, men's
Inter Milan vs. Arsenal 3 p.m. ESPN2
Costa Rica vs. Canada 4 p.m. FS1
Everton vs. Millonarios 5 p.m. ESPN2
Puebla FC vs. Monterrey 5 p.m. FS2
United States vs. Jamaica 7 p.m. FS1
UANL vs. Tijuana 7 p.m. FS2
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)