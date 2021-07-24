 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, men's

TBT, second round 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, second round 1 p.m. ESPN

Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 2:30 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. CNBC

Champions Tour, final round 5:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

U.S. Juniors, championship 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

Yankees at Red Sox 10 a.m. TBS

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. BSAZ

Rockies-Dodgers or A’s-Mariners 1 p.m. MLB

White Sox at Brewers 4 p.m. ESPN

Olympics

See complete schedule, C4

Soccer, men's

Inter Milan vs. Arsenal 3 p.m. ESPN2

Costa Rica vs. Canada 4 p.m. FS1

Everton vs. Millonarios 5 p.m. ESPN2

Puebla FC vs. Monterrey 5 p.m. FS2

United States vs. Jamaica 7 p.m. FS1

UANL vs. Tijuana 7 p.m. FS2

RADIO SUNDAY

D-backs at Cubs 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)

