 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s

NCAA final: Arizona vs. Stanford 3 p.m. ESPN

Golf

Drive, Chip & Putt Finals 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf

MLB

Braves at Phillies 10 a.m. ESPN

D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ

Astros at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB

White Sox at Angels 5 p.m. ESPN

NBA

Lakers at Clippers 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Warriors at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA

Magic at Nuggets 7 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball

Tennessee at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

Wake Forest at Louisville 9:30 a.m. ESPN2

NHL

Red Wings at Lightning 9 a.m. Ch 4

Capitals at Devils Noon NHL

Stars at Hurricanes 4 p.m. NBCS

Coyotes at Ducks 6 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, men’s

EPL: Tottenham at Newcastle United 6 a.m. NBCS

EPL: Fulham at Aston Villa 8:25 a.m. NBCS

Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN

EPL: Brighton at Manchester United 11:25 a.m. NBCS

Soccer, women’s

California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A

Washington State at USC Noon Pac-12N

Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N

Softball

Indiana at Iowa Noon BTN

Kentucky at Tennessee Noon ESPNU

Florida at Georgia Noon SEC

Illinois at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN

Tennis

Miami Open, men’s final 10 a.m. TEN

Volleyball

NCAA Tournament Selection Show 1 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, women’s

NCAA final: Arizona vs. Stanford 3 p.m. 1400-AM

NCAA final: Arizona vs. Stanford 3 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Arizona coach Adia Barnes won't apologize for gesture in postgame speech

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News