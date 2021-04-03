Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Basketball, women’s
NCAA final: Arizona vs. Stanford 3 p.m. ESPN
Golf
Drive, Chip & Putt Finals 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 2 p.m. Golf
MLB
Braves at Phillies 10 a.m. ESPN
D-backs at Padres 1 p.m. BSAZ
Astros at Athletics 1 p.m. MLB
White Sox at Angels 5 p.m. ESPN
NBA
Lakers at Clippers 12:30 p.m. Ch 9
Warriors at Hawks 4:30 p.m. NBA
Magic at Nuggets 7 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Tennessee at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
Wake Forest at Louisville 9:30 a.m. ESPN2
NHL
Red Wings at Lightning 9 a.m. Ch 4
Capitals at Devils Noon NHL
Stars at Hurricanes 4 p.m. NBCS
Coyotes at Ducks 6 p.m. BSAZ
Soccer, men’s
EPL: Tottenham at Newcastle United 6 a.m. NBCS
EPL: Fulham at Aston Villa 8:25 a.m. NBCS
Maryland at Indiana 10 a.m. BTN
EPL: Brighton at Manchester United 11:25 a.m. NBCS
Soccer, women’s
California at Arizona Noon Pac-12A
Washington State at USC Noon Pac-12N
Washington at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12N
Softball
Indiana at Iowa Noon BTN
Kentucky at Tennessee Noon ESPNU
Florida at Georgia Noon SEC
Illinois at Wisconsin 2 p.m. BTN
Tennis
Miami Open, men’s final 10 a.m. TEN
Volleyball
NCAA Tournament Selection Show 1 p.m. ESPNU
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, women’s
NCAA final: Arizona vs. Stanford 3 p.m. 1400-AM
NCAA final: Arizona vs. Stanford 3 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)