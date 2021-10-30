 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 11 a.m. Ch 4

Bowling

PBA Tour Championship 2 p.m. CBSS

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Astros at Braves, Game 5 5 p.m. Ch 11

NBA

Jazz at Bucks 4 p.m. NBA

NFL

Rams at Texans 10 a.m. Ch 11

Steelers at Browns 10 a.m. Ch 13

Buccaneers at Saints 1:25 p.m. Ch 11

Cowboys at Vikings 5:20 p.m. Ch 4

NHL

Coyotes at Hurricanes 10 a.m. BSAZ

Rangers at Sharks 6 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Leeds United at Norwich City 7 a.m. NBCS

EPL: West Ham at Aston Villa 9:30 a.m. NBCS

Indiana at Maryland 10 a.m. BTN

Serie A: Napoli at Salernitana 10 a.m. CBSS

MLS: Sporting KC at Minnesota 10 a.m. ESPN

Stanford at Washington 2 p.m. Pac-12N

California at Oregon State 4 p.m. Pac-12N

Soccer, women's

Florida vs. Vanderbilt 11 a.m. SEC

Ohio State at Purdue Noon BTN

NWSL: Louisville at NJ/NY Noon CBSS

Stanford at USC Noon Pac-12N

LSU vs. Georgia 1:30 p.m. SEC

Volleyball, women's

Wisconsin at Purdue 9 a.m. ESPNU

Georgia at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

West Virginia at Iowa State 11 a.m. ESPN2

Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. ESPNU

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB Playoffs

World Series: Astros at Braves, Game 5 5 p.m. 1490-AM*

NFL

Titans at Colts 10 a.m. 1490-AM*

Buccaneers at Saints 1:25 p.m. 1490-AM*

Cowboys at Vikings 5:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

