Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

NASCAR race 1 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men’s Rhode Island at George Washington 9:30 a.m. NBCS

Michigan at Ohio State 11 a.m. Ch 13

Cincinnati at Houston 11 a.m. ESPN

Maryland at Rutgers 1 p.m. BTN

Davidson at St. Bonaventure 1:30 p.m. NBCS

UNLV at San Jose State 2 p.m. CBSS

Penn State at Iowa 3 p.m. FS1

Navy at American 4 p.m. CBSS

Wisconsin at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN

Butler at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1

Basketball, women’s

Purdue at Michigan State 9:30 a.m. FS1

North Carolina at NC State 10 a.m. ESPN2

American at Loyola-Maryland 10 a.m. CBSS

Syracuse at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. FSAZ

Tennessee at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Ohio State at Michigan Noon ESPN2

Georgia Tech at Boston College Noon FSAZ

Florida at Missouri Noon SEC

Kentucky at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPN

Oregon at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12N

Oregon State at UCLA 2 p.m. ESPN2

Texas A&M at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC

Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13

Gymnastics

California at Oregon State 3 p.m. Pac-12N

NBA

Celtics at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. Ch 9

Nets at Clippers 6:15 p.m. ESPN

NCAA football

Tarleton State at New Mexico State 3 p.m. FSAZ

NHL

Devils at Capitals Noon Ch 4

Flyers vs. Bruins 5:30 p.m. NBCS

Jets at Canucks 8 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men’s

Serie A: Udinese at Parma 4:25 a.m. ESPNEWS

Soccer, women’s

Brazil at United States 1 p.m. FS1

Argentina vs. Canada 4 p.m. FS2

Tennis

Australian Open, men’s final (T) 6 a.m. ESPN2

Volleyball

Minnesota at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN

Oregon State at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A

RADIO SUNDAY

NBA

Celtics at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Legend: (T) — Tape delay

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

