Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
NASCAR race 1 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men’s Rhode Island at George Washington 9:30 a.m. NBCS
Michigan at Ohio State 11 a.m. Ch 13
Cincinnati at Houston 11 a.m. ESPN
Maryland at Rutgers 1 p.m. BTN
Davidson at St. Bonaventure 1:30 p.m. NBCS
UNLV at San Jose State 2 p.m. CBSS
Penn State at Iowa 3 p.m. FS1
Navy at American 4 p.m. CBSS
Wisconsin at Northwestern 5 p.m. BTN
Butler at Xavier 5 p.m. FS1
Basketball, women’s
Purdue at Michigan State 9:30 a.m. FS1
North Carolina at NC State 10 a.m. ESPN2
American at Loyola-Maryland 10 a.m. CBSS
Syracuse at Virginia Tech 10 a.m. FSAZ
Tennessee at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Ohio State at Michigan Noon ESPN2
Georgia Tech at Boston College Noon FSAZ
Florida at Missouri Noon SEC
Kentucky at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPN
Oregon at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12N
Oregon State at UCLA 2 p.m. ESPN2
Texas A&M at Mississippi 2 p.m. SEC
Arkansas at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 1 p.m. Ch 13
Gymnastics
California at Oregon State 3 p.m. Pac-12N
NBA
Celtics at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. Ch 9
Nets at Clippers 6:15 p.m. ESPN
NCAA football
Tarleton State at New Mexico State 3 p.m. FSAZ
NHL
Devils at Capitals Noon Ch 4
Flyers vs. Bruins 5:30 p.m. NBCS
Jets at Canucks 8 p.m. NHL
Soccer, men’s
Serie A: Udinese at Parma 4:25 a.m. ESPNEWS
Soccer, women’s
Brazil at United States 1 p.m. FS1
Argentina vs. Canada 4 p.m. FS2
Tennis
Australian Open, men’s final (T) 6 a.m. ESPN2
Volleyball
Minnesota at Nebraska 10 a.m. BTN
Oregon State at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12A
RADIO SUNDAY
NBA
Celtics at Pelicans 1:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
Legend: (T) — Tape delay
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) ESPNEWS (Ch 331 on Cox, Ch 102 on Comcast, Ch 207 on DirecTV, Ch 142 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12A is Pac-12 Arizona (Ch 75 on Cox, Ch 103 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch. 409, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper or contact Dish for channel information) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)