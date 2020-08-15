Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1
IndyCar qualifying 10 a.m. Ch 4
NASCAR race Noon Ch 4
Baseball
KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. ESPN
Golf
European Tour, final round 2 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 13
Champions Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf
U.S. Amateur, championship 4 p.m. Golf
MLB
Indians at Tigers 10 a.m. ESPN
Mets-Phillies or Nationals-Orioles 10 a.m. MLB
Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ
Dodgers at Angels 1 p.m. TBS
Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN
NHL Playoffs
Capitals vs. Islanders, Game 3 9 a.m. USA
Flames vs. Stars, Game 3 11 a.m. CNBC
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, Game 3 3:30 p.m. NBCS
Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 4
Canucks vs. Blues, Game 4 7:30 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS1
WNBA
Mercury vs. Dallas 10 a.m. Ch 9
Connecticut vs. Seattle Noon Ch 9
RADIO SUNDAY
MLB
Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)
