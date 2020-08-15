You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 6 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Trucks race 9 a.m. FS1

IndyCar qualifying 10 a.m. Ch 4

NASCAR race Noon Ch 4

Baseball

KBO: LG Twins at NC Dinos 12:55 a.m. ESPN

Golf

European Tour, final round 2 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, final round 4 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Ch 13

Champions Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf

U.S. Amateur, championship 4 p.m. Golf

MLB

Indians at Tigers 10 a.m. ESPN

Mets-Phillies or Nationals-Orioles 10 a.m. MLB

Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. FSAZ

Dodgers at Angels 1 p.m. TBS

Red Sox at Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

NHL Playoffs

Capitals vs. Islanders, Game 3 9 a.m. USA

Flames vs. Stars, Game 3 11 a.m. CNBC

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights, Game 3 3:30 p.m. NBCS

Canadiens vs. Flyers, Game 3 5 p.m. Ch 4

Canucks vs. Blues, Game 4 7:30 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna 5 p.m. FS1

WNBA

Mercury vs. Dallas 10 a.m. Ch 9

Connecticut vs. Seattle Noon Ch 9

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

Padres at D-backs 1 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) CNBC (Ch 35 on Cox, Ch 27 on Comcast, Ch 355 on DirecTV, Ch 208 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

