 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Autos

NASCAR Cup race 4 p.m. Ch 11

Baseball, NCAA

Florida at Vanderbilt 10 a.m. ESPNU

Football

USFL: Houston vs. Michigan 9 a.m. Ch 4

USFL: Philadelphia vs. New Orleans 1 p.m. USA

USFL: Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh 5 p.m. FS1

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round Noon Ch 13

MLB

Yankees-Orioles or Twins-Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs at Mets 10:30 a.m. BSAZ

Astros-Mariners or Reds-Dodgers 1 p.m. MLB

People are also reading…

Braves at Padres 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Playoffs

Hawks at Heat, Game 1 10 a.m. TNT

Nets at Celtics, Game 1 12:30 p.m. Ch 9

Bulls at Bucks, Game 1 3:30 p.m. TNT

Pelicans at Suns, Game 1 6 p.m. TNT

NHL

Panthers at Red Wings 10 a.m. ESPN

Blues at Predators 3 p.m. NHL

Soccer, men's

EPL: Leicester at Newcastle 6:15 a.m. USA

MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC 1 p.m. ESPN

Phoenix Rising vs. New Mexico 2:30 p.m. BSAZ

Soccer, women's

NWSL: Angel City FC at OL Reign 3 p.m. CBSS

Softball, NCAA

Princeton at Yale 8 a.m. ESPNU

Kentucky at Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

Texas A&M at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC

RADIO SUNDAY

MLB

D-backs at Mets 10:30 a.m. 1490-AM*

Braves at Padres 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

NBA Playoffs

Predators at Suns, Game 1 (JIP) 7 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (JIP) — joined in progress

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish) USA (Ch 28 on Cox, Ch 35 on Comcast, Ch 242 on DirecTV, Ch 105 on Dish)

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look inside the Esports Arena at U of A

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News