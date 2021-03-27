 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

  • Updated
TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11

Basketball, men’s

NIT: final: Memphis vs. Mississippi. St. 9 a.m. ESPN

NCAA: Creighton vs. Gonzaga 11 a.m. Ch 13

NIT: 3rd-place: Colorado. St. vs. Louisiana Tech Noon ESPN

NCAA: Florida State vs. Michigan 2 p.m. Ch 13

NCAA: UCLA vs. Alabama 4 p.m. TBS

NCAA: Oregon vs. USC 6:30 p.m. TBS

Basketball, women’s

NCAA: Georgia Tech vs. S. Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 9

NCAA: Missouri State vs. Stanford Noon Ch 9

NCAA: Oregon vs. Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN

NCAA: Texas vs. Maryland 6 p.m. ESPN

Golf

PGA Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Match Play final round Noon Ch 4

LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf

MLB spring

Twins vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB

D-backs vs. White Sox 1 p.m. MLB

Dodgers vs. Angels 6 p.m. MLB

NBA

Suns at Hornets 10 a.m. FSAZ

Hawks at Nuggets 6 p.m. NBA

NCAA baseball

Florida at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

Arkansas at Mississippi State Noon SEC

UCLA at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA football

ASU Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12N

NCAA hockey

Boston College vs. St. Cloud State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament: TBD 5 p.m. ESPN2

NHL

Rangers at Capitals 9 a.m. Ch 4

Blue Jackets at Red Wings Noon NBCS

Devils at Bruins 2:30 p.m. NBCS

Predators at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NBCS

Soccer, men’s

United States at Northern Ireland 9 a.m. Ch 11

CONCACAF semi: Honduras vs. U.S. 3 p.m. FS1

CONCACAF semi: Mexico vs. Canada 6 p.m., FS1

Soccer, women’s

Aston Villa at Chelsea 6:30 a.m. NBCS

Rutgers at Wisconsin 9:30 a.m. BTN

Villanova at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1

Indiana at Michigan Noon BTN

Illinois at Michigan State 2 p.m. BTN

Softball

Alabama at Kentucky 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Tennis

Miami Open, third round 8 a.m. TEN

RADIO SUNDAY

Basketball, men’s

NCAA: Creighton vs. Gonzaga 11 a.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA: Florida State vs. Michigan 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA: UCLA vs. Alabama 4 p.m. 1490-AM*

NCAA: Oregon vs. USC 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FSAZ is Fox Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish) TEN is Tennis (Ch 315 on Cox, Ch 277 on Comcast, Ch 217 on DirecTV, Ch 400 on Dish)

