Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV SUNDAY
Auto racing
Formula One race 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR race 12:30 p.m. Ch 11
Basketball, men’s
NIT: final: Memphis vs. Mississippi. St. 9 a.m. ESPN
NCAA: Creighton vs. Gonzaga 11 a.m. Ch 13
NIT: 3rd-place: Colorado. St. vs. Louisiana Tech Noon ESPN
NCAA: Florida State vs. Michigan 2 p.m. Ch 13
NCAA: UCLA vs. Alabama 4 p.m. TBS
NCAA: Oregon vs. USC 6:30 p.m. TBS
Basketball, women’s
NCAA: Georgia Tech vs. S. Carolina 10 a.m. Ch 9
NCAA: Missouri State vs. Stanford Noon Ch 9
NCAA: Oregon vs. Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN
NCAA: Texas vs. Maryland 6 p.m. ESPN
Golf
PGA Tour, final round 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, final round 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Match Play final round Noon Ch 4
LPGA Tour, final round 3 p.m. Golf
MLB spring
Twins vs. Red Sox 10 a.m. MLB
D-backs vs. White Sox 1 p.m. MLB
Dodgers vs. Angels 6 p.m. MLB
NBA
Suns at Hornets 10 a.m. FSAZ
Hawks at Nuggets 6 p.m. NBA
NCAA baseball
Florida at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
Arkansas at Mississippi State Noon SEC
UCLA at USC 4 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA football
ASU Spring Game 1 p.m. Pac-12N
NCAA hockey
Boston College vs. St. Cloud State 2:30 p.m. ESPN2
NCAA Tournament: TBD 5 p.m. ESPN2
NHL
Rangers at Capitals 9 a.m. Ch 4
Blue Jackets at Red Wings Noon NBCS
Devils at Bruins 2:30 p.m. NBCS
Predators at Blackhawks 5 p.m. NBCS
Soccer, men’s
United States at Northern Ireland 9 a.m. Ch 11
CONCACAF semi: Honduras vs. U.S. 3 p.m. FS1
CONCACAF semi: Mexico vs. Canada 6 p.m., FS1
Soccer, women’s
Aston Villa at Chelsea 6:30 a.m. NBCS
Rutgers at Wisconsin 9:30 a.m. BTN
Villanova at Georgetown 10 a.m. FS1
Indiana at Michigan Noon BTN
Illinois at Michigan State 2 p.m. BTN
Softball
Alabama at Kentucky 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Tennis
Miami Open, third round 8 a.m. TEN
RADIO SUNDAY
Basketball, men’s
NCAA: Creighton vs. Gonzaga 11 a.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA: Florida State vs. Michigan 2 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA: UCLA vs. Alabama 4 p.m. 1490-AM*
NCAA: Oregon vs. USC 6:30 p.m. 1490-AM*
* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM
Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic.
