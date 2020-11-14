 Skip to main content
Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

TV/Radio best bets logo

TV SUNDAY

Auto racing

Formula One race 3 a.m. ESPN

Golf

The Masters, final round 8 a.m. Ch 13

NCAA football

California at UCLA 10 a.m. FS1

NCAA hockey

Arizona State at Michigan 5 p.m. BTN

NFL

Buccaneers at Panthers 11 a.m. Ch 11

Bills at Cardinals 2:05 p.m. Ch 13

Seahawks at Rams 2:25 p.m. Ch 11

Ravens at Patriots 6:20 p.m. Ch 4

Skating

The Las Vegas Invitational (T) 2 p.m. Ch 4

Soccer, men’s

England at Belgium 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Soccer, women’s

ACC final: FSU vs. UNC 10 a.m. ESPNU

Vanderbilt vs. Mississippi State 11 a.m. SEC

Mississippi vs. LSU 1:30 p.m. SEC

Auburn vs. Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Missouri vs. Florida 6:30 p.m. SEC

Swimming

U.S. Open (T) 1 p.m. Ch 4

Volleyball, women’s

LSU at Alabama Noon ESPNU

RADIO SUNDAY

NFL

Texans at Browns 11 am. 1490-AM*

Bills at Cardinals 2 p.m. 1450-AM

Broncos at Raiders 2 p.m. 1490-AM*

Ravens at Patriots 6:20 p.m. 1290-AM

* 1490-AM also airs on 104.9-FM

Legend: (T) —Taped

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish)

