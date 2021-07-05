Suns or Bucks? Why each team has a chance to win the NBA championship

Although the Suns won by a single point in each of their two regular-season games with Milwaukee, they didn’t have an answer for Antetokounmpo in either of those two contests. He scored 47 against the Suns in Phoenix and 33 against them in Milwaukee.

The Bucks also showed in the Eastern Conference finals they have enough toughness to thrive without Antetokounmpo if necessary. They beat the Atlanta Hawks in each of the two full games they played without Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

This postseason is turning into a national showcase for Khris Middleton, a two-time All-Star who has the ability to take over games. Middleton made the go-ahead basket with 40 seconds left in overtime of the Bucks’ Game 7 second-round victory at Brooklyn, scored 20 points in the fourth quarter at Atlanta in Game 3 and poured in 23 points in the third period at Atlanta in Game 6.

Jrue Holiday was a first-team selection on the NBA’s all-defensive team and has enough versatility to guard either Chris Paul or Devin Booker.

Phoenix has looked stronger for much of this postseason while winning 11 of its last 13 games, but Milwaukee could benefit from having faced more tests in these playoffs.