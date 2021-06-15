Analysis: Chris Paul, like it or not, is the favorite now

It seems like Chris Paul relishes the notion of being the underdog.

That’s why, when the Western Conference semifinals were over and the Phoenix Suns had swept their way into the NBA’s final four, he talked about how he felt written off a couple of seasons ago. Why he talked about spending two years on his high school’s junior varsity team. How he wasn’t, in his words, “necessarily supposed to be here.”

It’s a neat narrative. But it’s not reality.

Fact is, this is exactly where Paul and the Suns are supposed to be. He’s still elite at what he does. He’s helped take the Suns to levels few thought they could reach in Year 1 of his tenure in the valley. They’re headed to the West finals against the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers, a matchup that’ll start early next week, and there will be no shortage of experts picking the Suns to go from there to the NBA Finals.

“I’ve always had to grind, and I like that mentality, and that’s always been who I’ve been, and I’m going to stay that way,” Paul said. “If you like it, cool. If you don’t, it’s cool too.”

He’s a grinder, yes, but make no mistake — he’s a wildly successful grinder.