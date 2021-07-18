Balance, grit have put Bucks on verge of first title in 50 years

Holiday delivered again Saturday after the Suns slashed a 108-94 fourth-quarter deficit to a single point. Holiday stripped the ball from Devin Booker, dribbled downcourt and threw a lob to Antetokounmpo, who dunked while getting fouled with 13.5 seconds left.

“Honestly, it was great team defense,” Holiday said. “I feel like we knew Booker wanted to take that last shot and played great defense on him and made him turn his back, and he turned right into me. I guess I was just in the right place at the right time.”

The Bucks paid a heavy price to acquire Holiday as they tried to take the next step after posting the NBA’s best regular-season record in 2018-19 and 2019-20 but failing to reach the finals each of those years.

Holiday responded by earning first-team All-Defensive honors. He’s played outstanding defense throughout the finals but struggled to shoot before coming through with 27 points and 13 assists Saturday.

His presence alongside Antetokounmpo and Middleton enables the Bucks to win games in a variety of ways.