Best block ever? Bucks rave over Giannis' late stuff of Deandre Ayton

“I thought I was going to get dunked on, to be honest with you,” Antetokounmpo said afterward. “But you know, going down the stretch, just do whatever it takes to win the game. Just put yourself in a position that can win the game.”

The spectacular block continued to garner buzz on social media Thursday as both teams traveled to Phoenix to continue a series now tied at two games apiece. Antetokounmpo’s teammates attempted to put the dunk in historical perspective.

Connaughton acknowledged his personal bias in the situation but explained why he’d rank this block ahead of even LeBron James’ chase-down block of an Andre Iguodala layup attempt in Game 7 of the 2016 Finals, one of the most memorable plays in recent NBA postseason history.

Although Connaughton conceded James’ block came amid higher stakes because it was in a Game 7 situation, the Bucks guard believed Antetokounmpo’s block was tougher to execute. Antetokounmpo was in the paint defending Booker, then had to turn his body around and get to the rim to guard Ayton.

“A chase-down block, you have a little bit more of an ability to read,” Connaughton said in reference to James’ block. “And obviously it’s a great block, and we’re talking about two of the greatest blocks of all time and I don’t want to discredit that block.