'Catalyst' Deandre Ayton has helped Suns to within one win of NBA Finals

So far that hasn’t been the case. The Suns scored just 92 points in Game 3 and 84 in Game 4.

Devin Booker hasn’t been as productive since his broken nose suffered on a head-to-head collision with LA’s Patrick Beverley in Game 2. Booker wore a plastic mask over his face in Game 3 and part of Game 4 before ditching it after he missed a layup.

“I didn’t think the shots were bad yesterday,” Williams said. “We just had so many shots go in and out, in and out. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that many in a game. I think both those guys — they’ve got multiple defenders on them, they’re being blitzed at times, they’re being switched onto. It’s the playoffs.”

Williams said the Suns’ intense defense has allowed them to take a 3-1 lead. But he knows a few shots need to drop, too.

“I’m hoping we see an offensive explosion soon,” Williams said.

Paul’s problems: Without Leonard in the lineup, Clippers forward Paul George has had a huge role in the offense. He’s averaging 27.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists through four games in the Western Conference finals.