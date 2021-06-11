Celebrity fans, high ticket prices, national attention: Yup, the Phoenix Suns have arrived

Even attendance is skyrocketing. The Suns finished inside the NBA’s top 10 in attendance for the first time since 2007. And as their popularity grows, so do ticket prices.

On Tuesday, the lowest ticket price for Game 2 on Vivid Seats was $129, and the most expensive was over $2,000. The Suns are the hottest ticket in a city hungry to see an NBA title for a team that has never won one.

“That Phoenix crowd right there, it’s special to watch,” ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith said on “First Take” Tuesday. “It’s special to see. They have a true real home court advantage.”

They have a strong young core of players, most notably Booker. He is emerging as the next superstar in the NBA and hasn’t disappointed while performing on the national stage. The 24-year-old already has an impressive résumé, which includes winning the 2018 3-point contest, landing two All-Star appearances and posting a 70-point game. He also has the Suns’ top-selling jersey in the NBA team shop.

“He believes he’s one of the best players in the league,” coach Monty Williams said. “He doesn’t believe there is a better person at his position, and I am certain that he believes that he is one of the top players. … This is where you get to show it in the playoffs and this is the moment that he wanted.”