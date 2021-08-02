Chris Paul agrees to stay with Suns as free agency moves begin

PHOENIX — Chris Paul proved to be an ageless wonder in his first season with the Phoenix Suns, leading the franchise back to the NBA Finals for the first time in nearly three decades.

Now he’ll get another chance to lead the Suns — and himself — to a long-coveted championship.

Phoenix is bringing back the veteran point guard on a four-year deal that could be worth up to $120 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

It’ll keep him with with the Suns until he’s 40.

Paul helped the Suns reach the NBA Finals this season. They won the first two games but then dropped four straight to the Milwaukee Bucks. The 36-year-old strongly hinted during the Game 6 postgame press conference that he wanted to return to help the Suns win their first NBA title and thought the roster was good enough to do it.

“Everybody in that locker room knows we had enough, but it wasn’t enough,” Paul said following the Finals loss. “So, we got to figure it out. I think for me I just look at myself and figure out how can I get better, what I could have done more and make sure I come back next season ready to do it again.”