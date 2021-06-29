Clippers' cool-hand Tyronn Lue is NBA's best in elimination games

“He always has a chill demeanor,” Marcus Morris said. “It’s like having one of my better friends as the head coach. That’s the best thing about him, he’s wide open. He allows you to speak up. That goes a long way with players in this league.”

The Clippers’ season is on the line again Wednesday night at Staples Center against the Suns, who lead the series 3-2. Phoenix is a 1-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

LA is likely to be without two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who has been out with a right knee sprain. The team provided no update Tuesday regarding center Ivica Zubac, who sat out Game 5 because of a MCL sprain in his right knee.

The Clippers have proved they can win without those two starters, as well as potential starter Serge Ibaka, whose back surgery ended his season. Both of their wins so far have come by 14 points each. Phoenix's wins have been by a combined 11 points.

“They are one-possession games where they could have went either way,” Morris said.

Last year, the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to Denver in the conference semifinals, with chemistry cited as the main issue. Doc Rivers got fired and Lue was promoted from the bench to the top spot.