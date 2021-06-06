Close games between Suns and Nuggets foreshadow playoff drama

PHOENIX — The NBA playoffs are just a few weeks old but excuse the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets for feeling like several months have passed in terms of drama.

If the regular-season series between these two teams is any indication, there’s more of it on the horizon.

The No. 2 seed Suns and No. 3 seed Nuggets meet in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday in Phoenix.

The Nuggets have MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, who averaged 33 points and 10.5 rebounds in a first-round win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Suns will counter with the All-Star backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, who helped vanquish the defending champion Los Angels Lakers and LeBron James in Round 1.

The Nuggets won the regular-season series over the Suns, 2 games to 1. All three were hard fought: One was decided by three points in regulation, one went to overtime and the remaining one went to double overtime.

Denver is a resilient team that continues to win even after losing starting point guard Jamal Murray for the season with a knee injury. The emergence of Michael Porter Jr. and Monte Morris — along with the continued excellence of Jokic — was the reason the Nuggets were able to shake the Trail Blazers and star guard Damian Lillard in the first round.