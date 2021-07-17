Devin Booker's 42 points not enough as Suns search for answers

Holiday outplayed Phoenix's Chris Paul for a third straight game. Former Arizona Wildcat Deandre Ayton scored 20 points but wasn't his usual rim-protecting self on defense. Jae Crowder was quiet after a few early 3-pointers and a dunk. Mikal Bridges had good moments but the Suns needed more.

Booker's teammates were able to step up during a fourth quarter push, but it proved to be too late.

The Suns have always depended on Booker's production, particularly when it comes to scoring. Even when Paul — an 11-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer — was added to the roster during the offseason, it was the 24-year-old Booker who remained the cornerstone, having grown up over six years while the franchise built into a championship contender.

The difference this season was that Booker usually had plenty of help.

The Suns employed a high-octane offense that put on a premium on quick passes and sharing the ball. Coach Monty Williams likes to call it a 0.5 second offense because he wanted a pass, shot or drive within a half second.