Devin Booker's late free throw gives Suns overtime win in Milwaukee

The Suns scored the first six points in overtime, but the Bucks tied it with 1:17 left thanks to 3-pointers from Pat Connaughton and Tucker.

Paul and Middleton exchanged baskets on the next two possessions. Bridges hit a corner 3-pointer to put Phoenix in front with 25 seconds remaining, but Middleton answered by sinking a 3-pointer from behind the free throw line.

The game featured 24 lead changes and 16 ties. There were 20 lead changes in the first half alone.

TIP-INS

Suns: This game marked Torrey Craig’s return to Milwaukee, where he briefly played this season and struggled to carve out a niche. The 6-foot-7 forward has gained more of a role with the Suns, who acquired him from the Bucks for cash on March 18. Craig had five points and five rebounds in 14 minutes.

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo returned to the starting lineup after missing two games with a sprained right toe. He scored nine points in 31 minutes.

UP NEXT

Suns: Visit the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday as they continue this five-game trip. The Suns beat the 76ers 120-111 in Phoenix on Feb. 13.

Bucks: Have the first of two straight home matchups with 76ers on Thursday. In their lone previous meeting this season, the Bucks won 109-105 in overtime at Philadelphia on March 17.