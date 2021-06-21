Embrace the silence: Suns push for another win without Chris Paul

“Picking Devin Booker up too high up the floor, it gave him too much real estate to attack downhill,” Lue said. “I understand our guards are trying to get into him and apply pressure, but they were setting screens toward halfcourt which puts our bigs in a tough situation when he’s coming downhill at full speed.”

Missing Morris: The Clippers have more injury issues than Leonard. Veteran forward Marcus Morris played just 21 minutes on Sunday because of a sore knee. His status for Game 2 is uncertain.

Morris has been an important part of the Clippers’ offense and defense this season and averaged 13.2 points per game in the second-round series win over the Utah Jazz. Lue said Morris was getting treatment “around the clock.”

“He’s doing everything in his power to be out there (Tuesday) night,” Lue said.

He shoots, he scores: Suns forward and former Arizona Wildcat Deandre Ayton continues to have an excellent postseason. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft has been efficient on offense, scoring 15.6 points per game while shooting a stellar 71.6% from the field.

He scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Sunday’s win.