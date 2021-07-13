Even with loss, Suns fans embrace experience of 'Road Game Rally' in arena

PHOENIX – No one would have guessed the Suns had just lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals with the many fans rooting inside and outside Phoenix Suns Arena Sunday.

Ernesto Gastelum was loudly chanting, “Suns in five, Suns in five” while enjoying a piggyback ride from a family member outside the main entrance, and then followed with another mantra: “We bend, but we don’t break.”

“We believe in our boys, and it is all good if we lose one,” Gastelum said. “We’re going to bring it to Phoenix, and we’re going to win this 'ship in our hometown.”

The Suns’ "Road Game Rally" — what felt like a home Suns game — had fans waiting in line at least two hours before the doors opened. The $10 tickets made for a sold-out stadium, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Baseemah Uqdah arrived at 1 p.m. with food, water and 12 family members. Once doors opened at 3:30 p.m., her family moved swiftly to claim an entire row of seats.

“We sprinted. We pushed through the crowd. We were not playing,” Uqdah said, chuckling. “Everyone just buckled hands.”

“There’s 12 of us, so it’s hard to afford tickets like that. The fact that they do this for families is really amazing,” she added.