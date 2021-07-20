Ex-Suns boss Colangelo seeks golden finish to time leading USA Basketball

Talent alone wouldn't win anymore. Players couldn't be picked months before a competition. Colangelo started getting them into the program sometimes years in advance.

"The United States has done a fine job once they realized that the attitude had to change. There couldn't be a hubris about, 'America, just go play and you're going to win,'" U.S. coach Gregg Popovich said.

"And so, when Mr. Colangelo and (national team director) Sean Ford took this over and hired Coach K it was a totally different attitude, from selection of players to making it important, to developing continuity and becoming successful again."

Colangelo at first met many prospects when their NBA teams would come to Phoenix, detailing a plan that was unlike any other for a U.S. Olympic men's basketball player. If they wanted to represent the Americans in 2008 in Beijing, they had to commit first to joining the team to play in the 2006 world championships.

Colangelo thought a multiyear commitment was the only way the Americans could begin to match the cohesiveness of opponents who had been playing together for years.

"One thing that's certain is that when you're putting a group together as the USA has always, it's more difficult when players really don't know each other that much," Colangelo said.