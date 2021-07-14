Ex-Wildcat Deandre Ayton: I won't let Game 3 foul trouble bother me in Wednesday's Game 4

Tucker’s transition

Even as he’s in the NBA Finals, Bucks forward P.J. Tucker said he is still getting accustomed to playing with his new teammates after coming over from the Rockets in March.

“When you get traded in the middle of the year people don’t know how hard it is,” Tucker said. “It’s so hard to go from one team to another, whole change of scenery, new people, new everything. It’s a 24-, 48-hour turnaround and you’re playing a game.

“For me, that’s something I pride myself in, being able to be a chameleon, kind of get in, feel the situation out, what I need to do to help us win, and so on and so forth. That’s something to this day I’m figuring out every day, just trying to get better, be a better teammate, be a better vet, be a better player.”

Crowder’s experience

Suns forward Jae Crowder is the only Phoenix player with previous Finals experience, as he helped the Miami Heat win last year’s Eastern Conference title.

That Finals experience was different from most with the entire postseason taking place in the Walt Disney World bubble. Even so, Crowder believes he can draw upon those memories while talking to teammates.