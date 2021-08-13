Ex-Wildcat Deandre Ayton's value, potential points to Suns giving him rookie max extension

Ayton and Doncic have the same agent: Bill Duffy of BDA Sports Management.

So he's in the hands of someone who has been here and done this many times over.

Paul helped put Gilgeous-Alexander on the path to his huge payday in their one season together in Oklahoma City.

Now the 16-year veteran will enter Year 2 of showing Ayton what it takes to become a special player.

Ayton will likely never put up the same numbers as Doncic, Young and Gilgeous-Alexander. Those three handle the ball all the time.

Ayton screens, rebounds, blocks, defends — and scores off either dribble penetration or pick-and-roll. He has much more in his offensive bag, but Williams stripped him down to bare essentials with an emphasis on playing with force.

Now that's Ayton's baseline has been established, the Suns can now open his game with post touches, jumpers, ball handling and an occasional 3. If he plays with consistent force, improves his strength and starts embracing contact, averaging 22 points and 14 boards a game is well within his reach.

Ayton averaged 14.4 points on a career-best 62.6% shooting from the field on just 10 shot attempts a game and 2.5 free throws a game.